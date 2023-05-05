BONK (Bonk): Empowering the SOLANA Community, BONK Joins Coinstore to Revolutionize the Crypto Landscape

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coinstore.com partners with BONK on cryptocurrency project with a clear mission to protect and empower the SOLANA community. Bonk aims to flip the script and return power to the people who helped make this network successful. Through its innovative approach, Bonk is poised to make a significant impact on the cryptocurrency landscape, ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of resources for all.

Furthermore, BONK also aims to solve the problem of low-quality, scam-ridden projects in the cryptocurrency space. BONK is a community-driven project, meaning that it is developed and managed by its community of users and contributors. This approach ensures that the project is transparent, secure, and constantly evolving to meet the needs of its users.

What problem is Bonk (Bonk) trying to solve?

BONK also solves the problem of token inflation by implementing a deflationary tokenomics model. A portion of the tokens is burned with every transaction, reducing the supply of tokens in circulation and increasing the value of existing tokens over time. This mechanism ensures that the project has a sustainable token economy, making it an attractive investment for users.

BONK Token Overview

Token Name: Bonk

Token Symbol: BONK

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

Initial Circulating Supply: 2,400,000,000

Coinstore.com Listing

Trading Pair: BONK/USDT

Trade Time: 14 Apr 2023 , 15:00 (UTC+8)

Withdrawal Time: 14 Apr 2023 , 15:00 (UTC+8)

What are the utilities of tokens?



Bonk has over 200 utilities on Solana which range from competitive games such as Rock Paper Scissors, to in-game rewards and purchases in the IMSO gaming universe. The BONK token allows users to buy 1/1 Art NFTs on Solana’s leading 1/1 exchange, which also can be used as a payment token such as Helio app.

Which part does the project ecosystem include?

Chingari has been a major adopter of Bonk, distributing its token to users of the platform and onboarding them to the Bonk’s ecosystem.

BONK Tokens Allocation

BONK has a unique token distribution mechanism that ensures a fair and equitable distribution of tokens among users. The BONK tokens are distributed as follows:

21% for Solana NFT Projects

15.8% for Solana Market Participants and DEFI Users

10.5% for Solana Artist and Collectors

5.3% for Solana Developers

21% for early contributors

15.8% for Bonk Dao

5.3% for Initial Liquidity

5.3% for Marketing

Bonk Project Development Roadmap

The BONK project is in constant development, with a focus on enhancing the user experience, improving security and anonymity, and expanding the platform’s functionalities. The project’s roadmap includes the launch of several new features, including a mobile app, NFT marketplace, and social media platform.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bonk-bonk-empowering-the-solana-community-bonk-joins-coinstore-to-revolutionize-the-crypto-landscape-301817223.html

SOURCE Coinstore.com