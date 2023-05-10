AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Online Marketing Gurus Set to Conquer Dubai’s Digital Marketing Scene With Global Expansion

PRNewswire May 11, 2023

Digital marketing agency, Online Marketing Gurus, takes their innovative digital marketing solutions to Dubai, expanding their reach across continents.

DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Online Marketing Gurus, a leading digital marketing agency, has announced their expansion into the Middle East market with the opening of a new office in Dubai. This move is part of the company’s global growth strategy, and positions Online Marketing Gurus to provide innovative and effective digital marketing solutions to businesses in Dubai and surrounding regions.

Andrew Raso, CEO of Online Marketing Gurus and Ahmed Hassan, Head of Sales MENA

Dubai is a rapidly growing market with a booming digital marketing landscape. According to recent reports, the digital advertising industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to grow to over $9 billion by 2025. This represents a huge opportunity for businesses looking to expand their reach and achieve success in the region.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative digital marketing solutions to the Middle East market,” said Andrew Raso, CEO of Online Marketing Gurus. “Dubai is a dynamic and rapidly growing market, and we believe that our experience and approach will help businesses achieve their goals in this exciting environment.”

Online Marketing Gurus aims to bring their unique approach to digital marketing to Dubai, providing businesses with customised and innovative solutions that drive growth and engagement. The company specialises in a range of services, including search engine optimisation, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, web development & design, programmatic advertising and more.

“Online Marketing Gurus has a proven track record of success in the Australian market, and we believe that our approach will resonate with businesses in Dubai and the wider Middle East region,” said Raso. “We look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and helping them achieve success in this dynamic and exciting market.”

Online Marketing Gurus Logo

About Online Marketing Gurus

Online Marketing Gurus is a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow their online presence through innovative and effective digital strategies. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and now Dubai, the company is well positioned to provide customised digital marketing solutions to businesses around the world. To learn more about Online Marketing Gurus, visit www.onlinemarketinggurus.ae | www.onlinemarketinggurus.com.au.

Media Contact:

Name: Nandita Graham
Title: Head of Marketing
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +61 433 511 653

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/online-marketing-gurus-set-to-conquer-dubais-digital-marketing-scene-with-global-expansion-301820391.html

SOURCE Online Marketing Gurus

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.