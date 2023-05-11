AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Black Desert SEA Reveals New Trailer for Upcoming Expansion ‘Land of the Morning Light’

PRNewswire May 11, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Pearl Abyss announced the new trailer for its upcoming expansion in Black Desert SEA, “Land of the Morning Light.” To celebrate the first-ever footage of the new expansion, a coupon and events are waiting in Black Desert SEA

The upcoming Land of the Morning Light is a mythical new region that is strongly inspired by Joseon, the last dynastic kingdom of Korea. The expansion was first launched in Korea and drew great attention, delivering a familiar environment and nostalgic memories of the era to Korean Adventurers. 

By taking a glimpse of the new trailer, it’s undeniable that the region features unique terrain, housings, and vegetation that are reminiscent of the time. More intriguing details for the upcoming Land of the Morning Light expansion will be unveiled on a weekly basis. 

Watch the Land of the Morning Light Trailer here and more details will be unveiled in the near future. 

Meanwhile, Black Desert SEA is celebrating the trailer with events and a coupon. 

Starting today, Adventurers can obtain up to 21 days of Blessings of Kamasylve, Secret Books of Old Moon, and Value Packs, just by logging into the game every day. All Adventurers are encouraged to take this lucrative opportunity to prepare for the new expansion. 

Also, Adventurers can acquire “Centennial Wild Ginseng” and “7-year Wild Ginseng” through the Gathering activity. Emulating its real-life preciousness and rarity, Centennial Wild Ginseng can be sold for 10 million Silver. The 7-year Wild Ginseng increases 50 Life Skill Mastery and increases Life EXP by 20% for 30 minutes. 

Last but not least, Adventurers can acquire a lucrative coupon here, which includes a pet Haetae, and a Choose Your 7-Day Box. 

Find more information about Black Desert SEA‘s official website at sea.playblackdesert.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/black-desert-sea-reveals-new-trailer-for-upcoming-expansion-land-of-the-morning-light-301820893.html

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

