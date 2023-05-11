AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Broker Headway Worldwide Launch Q2 2023

PRNewswire May 12, 2023

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Headway is entering the world market in the second quarter of 2023. Headway is an international broker founded by a professional team with over 13 years of experience. The broker designs a global financial product around money management, for real people.

Headway: Trade your way!

Yulia Ivanova, CEO Headway: “I’ve taken part in high-profile projects and engaged with many clients. Now we are ready to launch a broker that listens to traders before anything else.”

Trading goes local-friendly and transparent
The Headway package includes unique options for both beginners and professionals. A client may start with a minimum deposit of $1 on a Cent, Standard, or Pro account.

Among other Headway’s killer features are:

  • 240 trading instruments: currencies, cryptocurrencies, stocks, the world’s most popular indices, FX indices, metals, and energies.
  • 100 stocks and over 20 indices of Southeast Asia.
  • Islamic accounts (Swap Free).
  • Deposits and withdrawals with cards, e-payments, and local banks.
  • Unlimited leverage.
  • Wallets for money management.

Headway welcomes new clients from around the world with a no-deposit $111 bonus. Learn more about it on the broker’s website.

The balance operations are more secure and convenient. Headway maintains deposits and withdrawals in local currencies with wallets. A wallet works like a buffer between the traders’ deposit and trading account. It protects money from exposure to the market.

After the launch, Headway will develop original solutions for trading and investing in the worldwide markets.

Headway conforms to the best practices
Trading is provided on MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Users can access MT5 and MT4 from their Personal Area.

Beginners can start on demo accounts or a real Cent account with micro lots (0.01 lot). Professionals will appreciate the economic calendar built into the Personal Area.

Headway provides an exclusive course Forex for beginners. The course is free, with five lessons and quizzes. The study series was developed by Nour Hammoury, a world-class trader and investor and a guest writer for Wall Street Journal, Nasdaq, and Marketwatch.

What else is available now
The multilevel partner program runs from day one. Headway offers the highest commissions in the market to its multinational partners with up to 42%. To learn more, visit the broker’s website.

Customer Care provides support 24/7 in the live chat and at [email protected].

Learn more about Headway on www.hw.site.

 

Contacts:
Ulyana Markitantova, PR Manager
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-broker-headway-worldwide-launch-q2-2023-301822440.html

SOURCE Headway

