Mountain Assets’ Developer Launches Its Latest Fund Raise for the NDIS Specialist Disability Housing in Oxenford, Queensland to Address Critical Shortage of Suitable Accommodation

SYDNEY, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mountain Assets, in collaboration with ALAMMC (The Developer), is proud to announce the launch of the latest NDIS project, in Oxenford, Queensland, Australia. The project aims to construct, lease, and subsequently sell residential units purpose-built for NDIS participants with extreme functional impairment or high support needs who are entitled to access Specialist Disability Accommodation Funding (SDAF) under the Australian Government’s National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

With an estimated 395,000 people living with a disability in Queensland, 101,200 of whom face severe or profound core activity limitations, the need for specialist disability housing is significant. Currently, only 5% of these residents reside in specialist disability accommodation, with the majority relying on social housing, shared or individual private rental arrangements, or living with family. The Oxenford site has been chosen due to the considerable unmet need for specialist disability housing in the region.

Mountain Asset Partners will act as the exclusive authorized sales team for the project, while Responsible Entity Services Ltd will be the arranger of this transaction. The project is targeted only for sophisticated and institutional investors.

The project has completed the planning stage and is now in the fundraising stage, with construction set to begin after the completion of fundraising in the coming months. The construction of the units is estimated to be completed by March 2026.

Investing in the NDIS Oxenford Project offers numerous benefits, including:

Purpose-built and designed residential units for disabled persons. Addressing the need for appropriate accommodation for 35,000-122,000 Australians living with a disability. Income for investors. Oversight by an experienced management team. High demand and critical shortage of suitable housing for disabled persons in Australia . Potential market of 2,200 people living with a disability in Queensland who are eligible for SDA housing. NDIS estimated to provide $33 billion in funding per year to 500,000 Australians under 65 with permanent, significant disabilities. Fixed returns of 10% p.a., paid monthly, with a 15% bonus payment upon successful project completion.

The project’s idyllic location in Oxenford, QLD, provides NDIS participants with the perfect escape to explore the great outdoors, with close proximity to the Gold Coast’s stunning beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities, as well as the natural wonders of Lamington National Park and Springbrook National Park.

For more information on the NDIS Oxenford Project or other NDIS projects, contact the team at Mountain Assets on 1800 988 014 or visit our website https://mountainassets.com.au

IMPORTANT: Mountain Asset Partners Pty. Ltd., ACN 652 860 298, CAR no. 001 302 348, is a corporate authorised representative of Responsible Entity Services Limited, ACN 116 489 420, AFSL no. 299024

The information provided is general in nature and does not constitute personal financial advice. The information has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information on this website you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs. All statements made on this website are made in good faith and we believe them to be accurate and reliable however do not guarantee its currency. You should seek legal or other professional advice before acting or relying on any of the content.

