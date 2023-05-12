AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dachser to establish a joint venture in Japan

PRNewswire May 12, 2023

HONG KONG, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dachser has signed a joint venture agreement with the Japanese logistics company Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. “DACHSER Japan K.K.” will open its first office in Tokyo at the end of 2023.

As part of Dachser’s global network, the Japanese location will offer air and sea transport and will be connected to Dachser’s close-knit overland transport network in Europe. Yves Larquemin, Managing Director DACHSER South Korea, will be taking on the additional role of leading DACHSER Japan.

“We are delighted to be taking the next step of our development in the Japanese market,” says Edoardo Podestà, COO DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics. “Customers in Japan and worldwide looking for reliable and resilient door-to-door services will benefit from Dachser’s logistics expertise, comprehensive global network, and advanced digital information systems.”

Japan is the world’s third-largest economy and a key player in the automotive and electronics industries. There is also enormous business potential for pharmaceutical and medical products. The combination of sector-specific expertise and globally connected services means that we can offer our customers logistics that adds value,” says Yves Larquemin, future Managing Director DACHSER Japan and DACHSER South Korea.

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 32,850 employees at 379 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 81.1 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 41 countries.

In Asia Pacific, Dachser has operations in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas with its Regional Head Office located in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit dachser.hk

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dachser-to-establish-a-joint-venture-in-japan-301821737.html

SOURCE Dachser Asia Pacific

