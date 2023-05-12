MetLife announces Teoul, Lydia.AI, and Wayne Hill’s Bryant AI as winners of Collab 6.0

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MetLife, one of the world‘s leading financial services companies, announced the top three winners of its Collab 6.0 program. Collab is the open innovation program and MetLife Korea hosted the 6th Collab program held in Seoul.

Powered by global innovation platform Plug and Play, MetLife launched the Collab 6.0 program in February aiming at identifying startups from around the world that offer solutions in healthcare, retirement, and new tech. In total, Metlife received over 70 startup applications from across 9 countries.The winners were among seven finalists selected to pitch to a panel of Metlife leaders during a Demo Day held in April 2023.

The winners of Collab 6.0 are:

Teoul – Provides medication guides for A4 and A5 medications, medical boxes, and a medical wholesale management platform and outpatient prescription information system that uses AI for real-time big data. This enables healthcare companies to procure all medical-related information and requirements. Lydia.AI – A health AI insurtech startup on a mission to insure the next billion people by making insurance personalized, easier to buy, and more inclusive. Wayne Hill ‘ s Bryant AI – Wayne Hills is developing an algorithm that extracts dictionary meanings from text and voice data with AI technology and automatically converts them into digital content by combining images, animations, and sound effects that match them.

Other finalists include – Intellect, Silvia, 솔루투스(주), and Mosaic Inc.

“We will be able to transform customer experience when our long-standing experience and expertise are combined with innovative technologies of startups. MetLife will continue to identify and support startups to leverage them to enhance our digital capabilities.” we will be able to dramatically improve customer experience.” We will continue to do so, and through this, we will develop MetLife’s digital competitiveness.” said Young-Rok Song, GM of MetLife Korea.

“Plug and Play is thrilled to partner with MetLife for the Collab 6.0 program. As the leading innovation platform globally, we can leverage our extensive experience in corporate innovation and startup acceleration to help founders grow their businesses and unearth groundbreaking technologies.” said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner for Plug and Play APAC. “We look forward to the potential results of Metlife’s collaboration with the startups.”

To learn more about MetLife Collab 6.0 program, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com/metlife-en.

About MetLife

About MetLife – MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 50 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 80,000 startups and 550 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal.

Find out more: www.plugandplayapac.com

