AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Wondershare Filmora Ranked Second in APAC for Best Video Editing Software in the Latest G2 Report

PRNewswire May 12, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare is thrilled to announce that its hero product Filmora has been ranked in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the second-best video editing software by G2 in its Spring 2023 report.

As the biggest software marketplace, G2 is known for evaluating and ranking software based on customer satisfaction, feedback and regional market presence. Reviewers in the APAC region have expressed high satisfaction with the Filmora product, resulting in an impressive satisfaction score of 93. Among the satisfaction ratings, Filmora is ranked high for ease of use and likelihood to recommend, and many users believe that the product is going in the right direction.

In addition, the report indicates that Filmora has a significant market presence, and is ranked second best. The overall score of Filmora is 83, reflecting the software’s high-quality features and overall customer satisfaction.

With over 100 million global users across 150 countries, Wondershare Filmora is the first video-editing software that has integrated ChatGPT into the tool in its latest updates. The user experience has been improved and video editing has been made easier than ever, thanks to its staggering AI powered features such as copywriting, audio denoise, and image generation. The leading video editor’s rich feature set and intuitive user interface has also made it one of the most popular choices for users at any skill level.

Wondershare would like to thank G2 for the report and for seeking out the APAC audience to determine this ranking. To learn more about Wondershare Filmora and stay up-to-date with its product features, check out Wondershare’s website and follow Filmora on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Media Contact

Iris Liu
[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.