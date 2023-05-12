FWD Group announces Group CFO transition

HONG KONG, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “the company”) today announced that its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jon Nielsen, will be leaving the company to pursue a career opportunity in North America. Mr Nielsen has committed to remain with FWD Group until 31 August 2023, including through its half-year results, to ensure a smooth transition.

Huynh Thanh Phong, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Group, said, “Jon has been instrumental in positioning FWD Group for the future by contributing significantly as part of the executive team to our strategy, strong financial results, and strengthened capital position. We want to thank Jon for his leadership and wish him well in his future endeavours. Jon has steered FWD Group to make the transition from start-up mode to the well-established pan-Asian insurance company we are today.”

FWD Group is well-advanced in its international search process for this important role.

Huynh Thanh Phong added, “Our search process is moving at pace and we aim to announce our new Group CFO soon. FWD is in great shape, with a strong and experienced leadership team in place for continuity into the future.”

Jon Nielsen said, “This is an exciting career opportunity that also takes me to North America and closer to my family. It’s been an incredible journey with FWD Group over the last few years and I’m extremely proud of what the team has achieved. I look forward to working closely with Phong and the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.”

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD reached its 10-year anniversary in 2023. The company is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

