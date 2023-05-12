Dusit International officially opens Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi, bringing ‘hybrid hospitality’ to the Kenyan capital’s affluent Westlands neighbourhood

Ideal for short or long stays, the new property comprises a mix of one-bedroom apartments, studio apartments, and deluxe hotel rooms, plus a wide range of facilities for business and leisure.

BANGKOK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has continued its global expansion with the opening of Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi, a unique hybrid property featuring 100 spacious deluxe hotel rooms and apartments in the Kenyan capital’s cosmopolitan Westlands neighbourhood.

Soft opened in March 2023 – with full inventory set to come online in the second half of the year – the new upper-midscale property is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers and deliver high levels of comfort and convenience for short or extended stays in a prime location only 5km from the Central Business District.

Alongside 14 deluxe hotel rooms, 30 studio apartments, and 56 one-bedroom apartments with kitchenettes, the deluxe property features a convenient grab-and-go shop, a modern Italian-inspired all-day dining outlet called The Olive Restaurant, and a stylish rooftop bar named The Aviary Lounge. Here, guests can enjoy cocktails and creative bar snacks while soaking up stunning city views.

The property also boasts an ultra-modern rooftop gym, a heated swimming pool, well-equipped meeting rooms, and easy access to the numerous shopping centres and restaurants for which the Westlands neighbourhood is renowned.

The Nairobi National Park – the only national park in the world within a capital city – is just a 45-minute drive from the property, and the hotel’s team is on hand to help guests arrange day trips for the chance to spot lions, buffaloes, leopards, rhinos, and other big game.

“We are delighted to officially open the doors of Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi and welcome guests and residents to experience our distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality,” said the property’s General Manager, Mr Daniel Chao. “From our prime location to our spacious rooms and apartments to our vibrant restaurant and chic rooftop bar, our unique hybrid property has all the elements in place to deliver high levels of convenience, experience, and value for business and leisure travellers alike. Fully embracing the four pillars of Dusit Graciousness – Personalised Service, Locality, Well-being, and Sustainability – we look forward to bringing long-term, sustainable value to our broader community too.”

Dusit’s property portfolio spans 17 countries and comprises 49 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and more than 300 luxury villas under Elite Havens. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

To celebrate its grand opening, Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi is offering a special room package starting at only USD 3,500 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and USD 120 per night for a deluxe room with breakfast. The offer is inclusive of all taxes and valid now through 30 June 2023.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of seven brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, Dusit Suites, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 17 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

