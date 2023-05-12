AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CRM Trial Connect 2023: Minister of Health Malaysia, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa visits Taimei Technology’s booth

PRNewswire May 12, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taimei Technology, the digital platform for life science industry, attended CRM Trial Connect 2023 held at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur from May 11 to May 12, 2023. During the event, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, Minister of Health Malaysia visited Taimei Technology’s booth where she engaged in a discussion with the company’s executives.

Established by Malaysian Ministry of Health in 2012, Clinical Research Malaysia exists to advance global health solutions for a brighter, more hopeful future for the people by providing speedy and reliable end-to-end clinical research support for quality studies. CRM Trial Connect is now on its 2nd year, with more interesting program content developed for participating clinical research stakeholders! True to its form in being a one-stop event for multinational clinical trials in Malaysia, the program showcases Malaysia’s capabilities, experiences and achievements in clinical research.

As a leading digital platform for life science industry, Taimei Technology have conducted business in APAC, United States, Europe, Greater China and other countries/regions, providing pharmaceutical companies (sponsors)/CROs/sites with innovative digital solutions in the fields of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, and digital pharmaceutical marketing. Till now, Taimei Technology is providing digital solutions to over 1,100 biopharmas and CROs, as well as to over 660 clinical trial organizations. In ASEAN, the company is building on its local presence by collaborating with Clinical Research Malaysia, CSI Medical Research and other leading organizations.

About Taimei Technology

Taimei Technology is a digital operation platform for the life science industry.  We have conducted business in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, the United States and other countries/regions, providing pharmaceutical companies (sponsors)/CROs/sites with innovative technical solutions in the fields of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, and pharmaceutical marketing.

Connect with us at:  https://www.taimei.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/crm-trial-connect-2023-minister-of-health-malaysia-dr-zaliha-mustafa-visits-taimei-technologys-booth-301823205.html

SOURCE Taimei Technology

