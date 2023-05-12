AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GoMining Celebrates Anniversary By Reshaping Infrastructure

PRNewswire May 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GoMining, a state-of-the-art bitcoin mining project, is celebrating its two-year anniversary by rebranding its infrastructure, reshaping its image and internal structure.

According to GoMining’s CEO, the primary objective is to underscore an increase in transparency. GoMining’s team (which has been in the blockchain business for more than 6 years) has launched a revamped version of its website and mobile app, offering more information on the team’s background, data centers, and products. The move towards greater openness sets them apart from other blockchain projects, which often fall short in providing adequate information about their operations. 

GoMining's new logo (PRNewsfoto/GoMining)

The first product, GoMining Token continues to offer two decentralized staking options, fixed and flexible. With fixed staking, tokens are frozen for 3 months at a stable APY with rewards in native tokens. With flexible staking, tokens are blocked at a variable rate and users receive daily BTC rewards.

The team’s efforts in the NFT domain did not end with the collaboration with undefeated MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov. The company has other digital images backed by computing power that mine bitcoins. These NFTs completely eliminate the typical headaches associated with mining and offer two ways to earn rewards: solo mining and pool mining. 

GoMining (formerly GMT) underwent this process to create a more recognizable brand umbrella for its projects, with the name better reflecting the essence of its token and NFT products. Per CEO Mark Zalan, the team has created a brand that is scalable and adaptable. “By selecting a name that reflects our core values and vision, we believe that we can create a strong and recognizable brand that will continue to evolve and grow,” he adds.

The initial issue (100 million tokens) has risen nearly five-fold and is planned to reach 10 trillion. The company has paid out 1,610 BTC to its holders, issued 10,000 NFTs, and increased its overall hash power from 100,000 TH/s to 1,252,467.37 TH/s, with the project raising its market capital to $57 million

As per Zalan, GoMining has “a proven track record of providing top-notch services to our clients and we’ll continue to use our experience to build trust among our users.” GoMining intends to provide users with additional opportunities to manage their products and offer perks to experienced GoMining users, with the company also planning to use more Web3 technologies.

The new version of the website is available here.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GoMining

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.