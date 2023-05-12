AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

SMU’s Accountancy Professor Seow Poh Sun is the first Singaporean to receive the prestigious AAA Outstanding Accounting Educator Award

PRNewswire May 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Management University’s School of Accountancy Associate Professor Seow Poh Sun (has received the prestigious American Accounting Association‘s (AAA) Outstanding Accounting Educator Award 2023.

Associate Professor of Accounting (Education) and Associate Dean (Teaching and Curriculum), Seow Poh Sun

The Award is presented to educators with sustained contributions that have significantly impacted accounting education or accounting educators, with sustained and substantive contributions from a wide variety of academic institutions, and whose career contributions include educational innovation, excellence in teaching, publications, research guidance and mentorship to students and impactful service to the profession and/or academic community. More information about the award and its criteria can be found here.

Associate Professor of Accounting (Education) and Associate Dean (Teaching and Curriculum), Seow Poh Sun says, “I am motivated to develop various digital learning tools as I often receive feedback from students that they would like to practise their coursework outside of the classroom. However, they want to do so in an engaging and interactive format, rather than via traditional paper assignments. While technology-enhanced learning can help to better engage students in their learning process, at the end of the day, teaching is really about motivating and inspiring students to be curious and excited about learning.”

Assoc Prof (A/P) Seow has won several international and local teaching research awards which reaffirms his efforts as an inspiring, passionate and creative educator. He was the first recipient of the inaugural European Accounting Association (EAA) Accounting Education Excellence Award in 2022 and was the first in Asia to receive the Howard Teall Award for Innovation in Accounting Education (First Prize) in 2020, amongst several other awards.

Dean of School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian Chair Professor Cheng Qiang, remarked, “The School is very proud of A/P Seow Poh Sun’s significant contributions to SMU and the accounting education pedagogy. As a recipient of the prestigious AAA Outstanding Accounting Educator Award 2023, we hope that he will continue to inspire his peers towards achieving innovative and cutting-edge practices in Accounting Education.

The award, which is sponsored by the PricewaterhouseCoopers Foundation, consists of a unique glass art piece, citation, and a $5,000 prize. This award will be presented at the Tuesday, August 8 plenary at the 2023 AAA Annual Meeting to be held in Denver, CO.

More information here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/smus-accountancy-professor-seow-poh-sun-is-the-first-singaporean-to-receive-the-prestigious-aaa-outstanding-accounting-educator-award-301823100.html

SOURCE Singapore Management University

