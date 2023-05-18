AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The University of Sydney Switches from Oracle Java to Azul Platform Core

PRNewswire May 18, 2023

One of Australia’s Most Prestigious Universities Chooses World’s Largest Independent Java Provider for Greater Cost Efficiency and Ease of Doing Business

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced that The University of Sydney selected Azul as the institution’s sole Java provider. The university will now benefit from Azul’s more than 20-year history of Java expertise, substantial cost savings compared to incumbent provider Oracle, and much greater predictability and ease of doing business.

Founded in 1850 and serving 74,000 students with 8,100 staff, The University of Sydney is one of the most prestigious universities in Australia.

Operating one of the world’s top research universities requires a vast IT footprint comprised of many technologies, including thousands of desktops running Java-based applications and frameworks. The university’s Information and Communications Technology Vendor Management Office is tasked with sourcing, implementing and overseeing a wide array of software and hardware vendors. After examining the university’s Java estate, the team decided to explore their options for a secure, supported Java runtime that didn’t carry the risk of time-consuming audits.

“As with most universities, we are always looking for efficiency from our IT vendor relationships, not just by lowering costs, but also by eliminating uncertainty and distractions,” said Emiliano Fisanotti, Vendor Management Specialist and University Software Licensing Community Executive Member, The University of Sydney.

“Supporting so many departments and managing a wide range of vendor relationships means I can’t afford to worry about unexpected headaches such as price increases and audits. With Azul we found a trusted partner who was easy to work with and provided a secure, drop-in replacement for Oracle Java.”

Scott Sellers, CEO and co-founder, Azul, said, “Australia is a key market for Azul and we are rapidly expanding across all of Asia Pacific, partnering with new distributors and hiring sales and technical resources throughout the region.

“Azul is ideal for higher education institutions like The University of Sydney because we are easy on their budget and easy to deploy while providing best-in-class security and support.”

The announcement takes place amid major changes to Oracle Java pricing and a rapid increase in the adoption of OpenJDK-based Java runtimes. By some estimates, usage of Oracle Java has fallen from roughly 75 per cent in 2020 to 34 per cent in 2022. Azul is the second largest Java vendor behind Oracle, supports more versions of Java than any other vendor, including Oracle, and provides a secure, compatible, and compliant Java runtime for typically 70 per cent less cost than Oracle.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value and success. Azul customers include 35% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top-10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top-10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-university-of-sydney-switches-from-oracle-java-to-azul-platform-core-301825416.html

SOURCE Azul

