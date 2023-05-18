AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Pininfarina wins three Green Good Sustainability Design Awards 2023

PRNewswire May 18, 2023

TORINO, Italy, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Chicago Athenaeum draws Namx Huv, Akom and B1 Digital Business Card as the winners of the Green Good Design Sustainability Award 2023 in the Green Transportation and Green Products categories.

Left to right, Akom research project and B1 Digital Business Card

The jury rewarded Pininfarina’s expertise in designing innovative and sustainable solutions thanks to its continuous research on trends and to its multidisciplinary skills. Pininfarina has created these products keeping in mind two main concepts: reducing the impact on the environment and thinking about a sustainable business model.

Namx Huv is a hydrogen-powered SUV in part fuelled by removable capsules, paving the way to a seamless and carbon-free experience of mobility. It is the world’s first car partially run by patented removable tank system that promises to change the paradigm of clean mobility and make hydrogen fuel widely available. Namx Huv was designed by Pininfarina in collaboration with the DE LUSSAC design studio.

Akom is a reseach project aimed at exploring the future of at-home coffee. For this project, Pininfarina tried to tackle the issue of sustainability from different standpoints. Firstly, the choice of materials, secondly, the maintenance process and finally the disposal of the capsules. Akom wants to reproduce the traditional method of making an espresso. In order to replicate this experience, the research phase was focused on studying the interaction with the espresso machine.

B1 Digital Business Card is a digital, elegant and smart business card developed by Pininfarina and Pininfarina Segno, a company that combines cutting-edge technologies and artisanal skills to add a new chapter in the history of writing and more. B1 is a sustainable solution, which reinvents the concept of business card, reducing the consumption of paper and helping to grow of the Pininfarina Segno forest, created in collaboration with Treedom, to represent Pininfarina’s vision of the future.

The Green Good Design Sustainability Award is a prestigious reward that aims to bestow international recognition to those outstanding individuals, companies, organizations, governments and institutions – together with their products, services, ideas and concepts – that have forwarded exceptional thinking and inspired greater progress toward a healthier and more sustainable world. The design program is organised by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

Namx HUV, hydrogen-powered SUV designed by Pininfarina

 

SOURCE Pininfarina

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.