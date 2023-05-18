Huawei Powers up Collaborative Efforts with Partners, Crafting Inspiring Digital Transformation Narratives

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During the Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 hosted in Shenzhen, Huawei shared its latest partner strategy in Asia Pacific, and the company’s collaborative progress in crafting narratives of digital transformation across the region.

As an engine of global economic growth, Asia-Pacific has long been a leader in digitalization and innovation initiatives. Huawei has more than 7,900 enterprise partners and more than 2,000 cloud partners in the Asia-Pacific region, and it seeks to cultivate an even stronger partner ecosystem here. In this region, Huawei expects to see its business grow rapidly over the coming years, with partners contributing to 95% of the company’s revenue. These partners are also expected to take home 800 million US dollars a year just by selling Huawei products and services.

During the “InnovAsia Tech Talk” roundtable, Aaron Wang, Vice President of Huawei’s Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, discussed the company’s recent digital transformation initiatives across the Asia Pacific.

In Thailand, Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) has digitally transformed into an ‘Innovative University’ with enhanced digital infrastructure. In Laos, the first smart potash mine facilitated a video call from 300 meters underground. Macau’s electricity provider, CEM, has leveraged smart grid technology to increase power supply stability to 99.9998%. In Malaysia, a fully connected airport has been constructed, improving both customer experience and operational efficiency. In Singapore, Green Link, a burgeoning Digital-Only Bank, is running most of its banking solutions, including core banking, on Huawei Cloud for enhanced business agility.

Wang attributed these successes to the company’s experiences in China, specifically mentioning the Smart Tianjin Port, which reduced costs by 30% and energy consumption by 17% through autonomous driving and 5G technology. Additionally, the Hongliulin Mine in Shaanxi has converted all operations to smart mode, connecting all equipment digitally. “We will continue leading the way in digital transformation, continue building bridges with our partners, and continue contributing to the advancement of societies across the globe,” shared by Aaron Wang.

Robert Yang, Director of Huawei’s Strategic Partner Development, said that the company plans to provide over $200 million in incentives to its Named Account market, Commercial Market, and Distribution Market this year. He also referenced the Market Development and Solution Development Fund program introduced last year, which is projected to allocate approximately $300 million over the next three years. As of now, this program has benefited thousands of partners worldwide, utilizing over $50 million.

“Digital and intelligent transformation is creating waves that will sweep across the globe. Together, they will create a market space exceeding one trillion US dollars. Huawei wants to work with partners to seize these huge opportunities. For the Asia-Pacific market, we have designed unique partner development strategies for three major markets, namely the named account (NA) market, commercial market, and distribution business. This helps address their unique needs in a more targeted fashion. Both Huawei and our partners are dedicated to helping NAs go digital, accelerating the digitalization of SMEs, and exploring the blue ocean of the distribution business. During this process, we go all out to help each other succeed. We believe that Huawei can only succeed when our partners succeed. So, let’s work together to seize these opportunities and achieve shared growth”, shared by David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, and President of the Enterprise BG, in his keynote.

In the event, Huawei launched six new partner alliances for the Asia-Pacific region, one each for the government, finance, electric power, and road, waterway, and port industries, as well as for the independent software vendor (ISV) and data center facility solution sectors.

Huawei also launched series of new products, solutions, digitalization tools, and partner support programs for the Asia-Pacific market. These include new flagship intelligent cloud-network products, all-flash products, and F5G products.

