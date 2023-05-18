Asia’s largest beer festival returns from 22 – 25 June at new festival grounds in Singapore

With its largest exhibitor line-up yet, the 13th edition of Beerfest Asia takes place at Kallang offering over 600 varieties of local and regional craft brews

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning local brewers RedDot BrewHouse, Brewlander, Sunbird Brewing Company and Lion Brewery Co are among the headlining brands of Singapore-made craft beers at Beerfest Asia 2023, taking place from 22 – 25 June on new festival grounds at the Kallang Outdoor Arena, the open carpark space outside Leisure Park Kallang.

With over 600 varieties of beer from around the world, the 13th edition of Beerfest Asia will feature the largest line-up of exhibitors ever at the event, with over 100 booths offering top-selling brews, fresh new flavours and a special curation of gourmet food over four days for beer enthusiasts and festival-goers.

Highlights include top-rated Australian craft breweries Range, Mountain Culture, One Drop and Deeds, Vault City from Scotland, Sudden Death from Germany, Overtone, Tartarus and North Brewing from the United Kingdom, Jing A from Beijing and Young Master Ale from Hong Kong. Beerfest Asia also welcomes the local breweries joining the festival for the first time such as Rye and Pint, Ollie Hard Seltzer and Alive Brewing.

Expect a buzzing entertainment line-up with more than 30 musical acts across four days. Look out for international tribute bands headlined by festival favourites Killer Queen Experience from Australia and local tribute bands The Unfortunate Sons (tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival ) and Peep Show (tribute to Guns & Roses and Muse), popular homegrown musicians including 53A and Supersonic, party powerhouse Blackout Agency presenting stalwarts of the local underground electronic music scene Brendon P, Tony Tay and Kaye, as well as an all-female roster with DJ Sakura, DJ Red and DJ Nicole spinning hard-hitting EDM beats.

The much-anticipated BJCP-certified Asia Beer Awards will also be returning to the festival, celebrating the best tasting brews across 13 categories. The judging panel comprises esteemed judges and brewers from Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand, led by Founder & Yeast Whisperer at Brewlander John Wei.

An event of Constellar, Beerfest Asia is returning physically for the first time after a three-year hiatus. Ian Lim, Event Director at Constellar, said: “As one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, the industry has been thirsting to reconvene and connect with consumers directly at the vibrant festival atmosphere we’ve become known for. With an overwhelming number of returning and new exhibitors we’re excited to welcome everyone to our largest and most electrifying Beerfest Asia to-date.”

Early bird tickets for Beerfest Asia 2023 are now on sale starting from S$28.00.

Get tickets and the latest updates on the Beerfest Asia website, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Media Assets can be downloaded here

About Beerfest Asia

Beerfest Asia is co-owned by Constellar and lifestyle company Timbre Group. With a vision to become the largest beer festival in Southeast Asia, Beerfest is a tribute to the experimentation process of discovering and enjoying beers that consumers may not otherwise have come across locally. It is also the premier beer marketplace in Asia offering the industry a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, connections and product showcases.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asias-largest-beer-festival-returns-from-22—25-june-at-new-festival-grounds-in-singapore-301828337.html

SOURCE Constellar