Leading Accounts Payable Platform Alii CEO Chamil Fernando Recognised as Australia’s Most Influential CEO for 2023

CEO Monthly has awarded fast growing tech company, Alii, CEO as the Most Influential CEO 2023 – Australia (Accounts Payable Software) award on the back of phenomenal growth and success.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alii, CEO, Chamil Fernando, has been honoured with the prestigious Most Influential CEO 2023 – Australia award in the accounts payable business category by CEO Monthly in recognition of the remarkable growth and transformative impact he has had on Alii and the business sector in Australia. Since taking over the reins in 2021, Alii has experienced unprecedented growth, propelling the company from relative obscurity to becoming one of the most talked-about organisations in the region. Under Fernando’s leadership, Alii has grown over 400% in just over 12 months including a successful Pre-Series A capital round.

Alii’s transformation has been remarkable, marked by numerous achievements and milestones over the last two years. The platform providing a fully automated end-to-end accounts payable automation solution with invoice fraud detection has enabled the company to quadruple its client base in less than 12 months due to the overall efficiencies and time-saving benefits. Under Fernando’s guidance, the company has successfully rebuilt its product, established a robust ecosystem of integration and solution partners, and continue to receive praise and recognition from several satisfied clients.

Fernando’s remarkable journey to becoming the Most Influential CEO 2023 – Australia (Accounts Payable Software) by CEO Monthly is a testament to the extensive experience in executive roles and his exceptional ability to transform businesses within a short timeframe. He attributes Alii’s success to critical elements such as having a quality product, fostering a positive company culture, promoting gender balance and equality, developing leadership capabilities, and providing a safe environment for team members to learn and grow. Fernando’s leadership capabilities are widely recognised and have garnered praise for his outstanding contributions to the company’s rapid transformation.

Mr Fernando shared, “Alii team members have played a crucial role in the company’s success, as it is built on great company culture and values. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Alii team. We have fostered a culture of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity that has propelled our growth and success. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved, and I am excited about the future of Alii.”

This global recognition alongside other influential CEO’s and businesses further strengthens Alii’s brand and its comprehensive solution offering as the company continues to grow and evolve. With a modern cutting-edge technology used by leading organisations and a steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation, Alii is poised to reach even greater heights in the future under Fernando’s influential leadership.

About Alii Technology

Alii is the privately owned technology company behind the proprietary software platform that digitises and automates procure-to-pay and accounts payable operations.

With a mission to provide an all-inclusive solution to automate the accounts payable process and allow for inbuilt fraud detection, Alii is used today by leading education institutions, law firms and enterprise organisations across Australia and New Zealand, already helping to safely process more than 1, 000, 000 invoices annually.

With fraud detection and customised workflows and approvals, Alii provides the platform for businesses to engage with a dynamic accounts payable and procure-to-pay automation process to save time, improve visibility and protect the organisation from the risk of fraud.

