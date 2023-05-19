Appier was awarded the ‘Best Talent Acquisition Team’

Appier’s talent-driven approach: Empowering growth in the competitive AI market through strong recruitment and retention efforts

TAIPEI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appier, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce that it was awarded the ‘Best Talent Acquisition Team’ and was also recognized as a ‘Best Employer Brand’ finalist at the recent 2022 LinkedIn Talent Awards. These two recognitions in Taiwan are a strong testament to Appier’s commitment to talent recruitment and engagement.

The LinkedIn Talent Awards recognize companies leading the future of work by demonstrating remarkable adaptability, innovation, and creativity throughout one of the most challenging years for talent. The awards celebrate companies that effectively harness LinkedIn’s potential to attract and retain top talent. The ‘Best Talent Acquisition Team’ award honors talent acquisition teams that excel in using the Recruiter platform for recruitment and engagement with potential candidates. The ‘Best Employer Brand’ award acknowledges companies that have a strong online presence and exceptional talent engagement, including high company page views, significant follower growth, and engaging content that resonates with current and prospective employees. The award also considers the level of talent engagement with company posts, measured by likes, comments, and shares. Being recognized as a finalist signifies a standout commitment to nurturing a thriving talent community and sets Appier apart as a leader in talent acquisition and employer branding.

Appier is proud to foster an environment where there is no glass ceiling, and professionals are empowered to experience accelerated growth in their careers. With a strong focus on high-valued domain knowledge and experiences, Appier provides its employees with opportunities to gain lasting skills that can propel their careers forward. Under a global working environment, employees at Appier face global customers and partners, contributing to a diverse and enriching work experience. Quick decision-making processes allow employees to directly influence product, technology, policy, and process, fostering a culture of innovation and empowerment.

“We believe that AI is the emerging technology that will revolutionize every sphere of industry and human life, setting a new standard for the way we approach tasks and beyond,” said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-Founder, Appier. “In the post-pandemic era, we are gearing up for strong business performance and subsequent organizational growth by recruiting technology and MarTech professionals across various roles. Our commitment to transforming the marketing industry through AI adoption, talent cultivation, and technological upgrading continues to drive our pursuit of expansion and overall growth in the MarTech industry.”

Appier’s core values of open-mindedness, direct communication, and ambition have fostered an inclusive culture where colleagues are encouraged to communicate effectively and set ambitious goals. With a unique business model that positions it as a leading AI SaaS company, Appier attracts exceptional talent from around the world. The company reinforces its focus on talent through initiatives like Ask Me Anything (AMA) and Happier Hour sessions, welcoming both industry veterans and newcomers to join in driving its growth and shaping the future of AI and MarTech.

Alongside its commitment to providing excellent opportunities for AI and MarTech professionals, Appier actively promotes diversity and inclusion within its workforce, recognizing the value of diverse perspectives and unique talents. Appier is proud to embrace equity & foster an inclusive environment in the tech and business sectors. The company is dedicated to providing a supportive and inclusive work environment where all employees, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to the company’s success. Appier’s commitment to talent recruitment, retention, and gender diversity sets it apart in the competitive AI-SaaS market, and it continues to lead the way in fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Appier continues to recruit engineers and MarTech professionals, including software engineers, product managers, Machine Learning scientists, data analysts, business development, account management and customer success managers, as well as local sales representatives and partnership and marketing professionals, to align with the strong demand from customers and its overall product innovation pipeline.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

