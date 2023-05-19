AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Northwest China’s Xi’an opens air routes to all Central Asian countries

PRNewswire May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from People’s Daily: Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi province, opened an air route to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on May 18.

It marked the 16th international passenger flight route currently in service in Xi’an. Today, a total of 11 flights flying each week between Xi’an and Central Asian destinations.

At present, Xi’an becomes the only Chinese city that has opened air routes to all the five Central Asian countries.

According to Zhang Xuan, general manager of the marketing department of the Xi’an Xianyang International Airport, the airport will resume and open 30 air routes in each of the next three years to destinations including Central Asia, West Asia, and even Central and Eastern Europe, to facilitate the tourism, business and trade exchanges.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). From camel caravans in ancient times to express trains and international flights, the transport evolution has significantly shortened the distance between Xi’an and Central Asia.

As the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi’an has intensively integrated itself into Belt and Road construction over the past decade. It has witnessed how the BRI has transitioned from high-level plans to intensive and meticulous implementation under the joint efforts of participating countries and regions.

The China-Central Asia Summit, the first major diplomatic activity that China hosts this year, kicked off in Xi’an as scheduled. It is the first summit held offline by the heads of state of the six countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties 31 years ago, and a historic milestone in the development of relations between China and Central Asian countries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/northwest-chinas-xian-opens-air-routes-to-all-central-asian-countries-301829365.html

SOURCE People’s Daily

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.