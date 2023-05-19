AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mlytics Unveils AI-Powered Conversational Chatbot, Revolutionizing Customer Experience

PRNewswire May 20, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mlytics, a company focused on web optimization solutions and augmenting technology video stream companies, is introducing a new addition to their platform, a GPT-powered Mlytics AI Assistant. This development is not meant to be a new commodity, but rather an embodiment of Mlytics’ dedication to improving the user’s digital experience on their platform.

The Mlytics AI Assistant provides real-time, personalized assistance, facilitating immediate responses to inquiries and insightful product suggestions. As a 24/7 virtual assistant, it’s designed to provide efficient, accurate support, increasing user satisfaction and streamlining communication processes. Its primary role is to co-pilot users in understanding Mlytics’ products, finding customized solutions for unique customer resquest specific industry, diagnostic the problem, and to guide them through onboarding and troubleshooting without extensive reliance on a knowledge base.

The implementation of AI technology further emphasizes Mlytics’ commitment to enhancing customer service and support, and is in line with their objective of integrating AI and analytics to optimize customer experiences.

“Mlytics is constantly learning and adapting to improve customer experiences,” said Edward Hu, VP of Business Strategy & Insights. “Our Mlytics AI Assistant is another medium to make our platform more accessible. We see the potential of language model learning and are experimenting it to provide a more intuitive experience for our users. We look forward to seeing how this addition will contribute to the web and streaming industry.”

In addition to the Mlytics AI Assistant, Mlytics is also experimenting with implementing more AI features into its platform. True AI CDN load balancing and conversational data analytics are just a few examples of the exciting developments on the horizon.

About Mlytics

Mlytics is a leading provider of web optimization and video streaming solutions, empowering businesses with data-driven insights and intelligent automation. With a focus on optimizing customer experiences, Mlytics combines advanced AI technologies with cutting-edge analytics to deliver innovative solutions that drive business growth and customer satisfaction.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mlytics-unveils-ai-powered-conversational-chatbot-revolutionizing-customer-experience-301829610.html

SOURCE Mlytics

