AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • patent, copyright and trademark

Landmark Victory: KPM Analytics Prevails in Trade Secret Misappropriation Trial

PRNewswire May 20, 2023

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KPM Analytics, a global leader in scientific instrumentation and machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical quality parameters in the food and agricultural industries, is gratified to announce a resounding victory in a recent jury trial concerning trade secret misappropriation claims. In the United States District Court, the jury, after an extensive examination of the evidence, returned a unanimous verdict in favor of KPM. With it, KPM was awarded multiple millions of dollars in financial damages.

The lawsuit, KPM Analytics North America Corporation vs. Blue Sun Scientific, LLC, The Innovative Technologies Group & Co., Ltd., Arnold Eilert, Robert Gajewski, Rachael Glenister, and Irvin Lucas (Civil Action No. 21-CV-10572-MRG), involved allegations of trade secret theft and misappropriation against KPM. Following a rigorous 12-day trial in May 2023, the jury agreed with KPM’s assertions, underscoring the importance of respecting and upholding intellectual property laws.

The jury’s unanimous verdict in favor of KPM is a testament to the strength of the evidence presented and the credibility of its claims. This verdict reaffirms KPM’s commitment to defending its assets and innovations. It also underscores the company’s belief in the power of law to protect innovators and ensure fair competition in the marketplace.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the trial, which reinforces the value of our unique industry knowledge developed over decades and the significance of protecting it,” stated Brian Mitchell, CEO of KPM Analytics. “This verdict sends a clear message that intellectual property theft will not be tolerated.”

KPM would like to extend its gratitude to the dedicated legal team, Sunstein LLP and Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, PC, expert witnesses, and all those involved in the two-year long case, whose unwavering support and diligent efforts were instrumental in achieving this significant victory. The verdict serves as a reminder that KPM will not tolerate the misappropriation of its trade secrets and will take all necessary legal measures to safeguard its valuable intellectual property.

As an industry leader, KPM remains committed to advancing scientific solutions that analyze key parameters for food, agriculture and other critical applications. With this successful outcome, KPM can confidently focus on continuing to serve our customers with innovative technologies, secure in the knowledge that its trade secrets are protected by law.

About KPM Analytics 
KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers’ problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contact:           

Melanie Scott  

[email protected]  

314.704.0053

 

SOURCE KPM Analytics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.