AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 7th World Intelligence Congress opened in Tianjin

PRNewswire May 20, 2023

TIANJIN, China, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 18, the opening ceremony of the 7th World Intelligence Congress and World Summit on Intelligent Technology Innovation and Cooperation was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin). Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote report. Chen Min‘er, Secretary of Tianjin Municipal CPC Committee, delivered a speech. Singaporean Minister for National Development, Mr. Desmond Lee Ti-Seng, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Mogilev Region of Belarus, Anatoly Mikhailovich Isachanka, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for China (HMTC), Mr. John Edwards, Chinese Minister of Education, Mr. Huai Jinpeng, and Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Wang Zhigang delivered speeches as well. Zhang Gong, mayor of Tianjin, presided the ceremony.

On site of the 7th World Intelligence Congress

 

Wan Gang pointed out in his keynote report that the development of China’s artificial intelligence has been firmly grasping the main line of “enabling the substantial economy and supporting social development”; through the traction through application and demand, the opening of the innovation system, the leading role of the platform, the collaborative innovation among industry, academia, research and application, a research and development system and application ecology with Chinese characteristics has been formed, empowering the industrial upgrading and social progress, leading all fields of economy and society to leap from digitalization and networking to intelligence.

Chen Min‘er pointed out that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of artificial intelligence and digital economy. With the theme of “Intelligence: Extensive Development Space. Sustainable Growth Driver”, the World Intelligence Congress will encourage all participants jointly to discuss new issues in the smart era and plan a new blueprint for the smart cooperation. Tianjin is willing to use the congress as a medium to exchange new ideas and technologies, further strengthen the interaction of science and technology, industrial cooperation and project implementation, seek a broader development space, more sustainable growth driver, and share the new opportunities of digital economy development.

Mr. Desmond Lee Ti-Seng commented that this year’s congress has brought together like-minded professionals from all around the world to discuss experiences and innovative solutions related to artificial intelligence. Singapore will take the 15th anniversary of the development and construction of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city as an opportunity to deepen its cooperation with Tianjin in the sustainable development and smart city construction, strengthen exchanges and mutual understanding, as well as open a new chapter of cooperation.

Isachanka said that the World Intelligence Congress is an important platform for scientists and entrepreneurs to discuss the frontier trends in the development of artificial intelligence, gathering the world’s best representatives in the field of intelligence, and Tianjin is the concentration of artificial intelligence industry. He hopes to exchange and share experience as well as knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence in order to promote cooperation between the two sides to achieve more practical results.

A series of activities such as projects signing, parallel forums, smart technology exhibition, competitions and smart experience will be held during the 7th World Intelligence Congress, and nearly 500 enterprises listed on the Forbes Top 500 both domestic and abroad and well-known technology enterprises will take part in the exhibition, making every effort to build an international event with gathering of innovative resources, leading industrial development and better smart experience.

Contact：Fan Yingming
Tel: 0086-13702005832
E-mail: [email protected]

 

Wan Gang, Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, is giving the keynote speech.

 

World Intelligence Congress Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-7th-world-intelligence-congress-opened-in-tianjin-301829839.html

SOURCE World Intelligence Congress

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.