Crazy Domains Unveils Ultimate Store Builder: Empowering Businesses to Thrive Online

WooCommerce online store is the latest all-in-one web solution offered by Crazy Domains. It empowers website owners – both new and experienced – with advanced store management and design tools to build high-quality online stores.

SYDNEY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Crazy Domains, one of Australia and New Zealand’s top domain and hosting providers rolls out WooCommerce Online Store, a feature-rich eCommerce solution that fuses WooCommerce and YITH, one of the largest independent sellers and developers of WooCommerce plugins and themes for WordPress.

With a mission to “make it crazy easy to succeed online,” WooCommerce Online Store showcases the brand’s commitment to removing the barriers of digital adoption and empowering aspiring eCommerce startups.

Now, businesses can sell online without worrying about the technical complexities of running and maintaining an eCommerce site. They gain access to an all-in-one platform with everything needed to do business in person, online, or across top marketplaces.

WooCommerce Online Store is a unique solution that allows customer payments via PayPal, shipment integrations, appointment scheduling, inventory management, and more. All these functions are built into the platform, simplifying daily eCommerce management. It also saves customers the cost of getting external plugins to grow their online store.

“By launching WooCommerce Online Store on Crazy Domains, we’re providing customers with the best of both worlds: The convenience of WordPress and the high scalability of WooCommerce and YITH,” said Hendrik Kruizinga, Vice President of Marketing in the Asia-Pacific region at Newfold Digital, parent company of Crazy Domains. “Now businesses of all levels of experience can launch or grow their online store with greater ease, more integrations and better efficiency.”

For businesses eager to open their online storefront, the solution takes away the intimidating complexities of website building with the following:

Guided Store Creation – Users begin with a guided onboarding process. All you need to do is provide business details including your preferred payment methods, inventory, tax information, among others. Upon providing those details, you can pick a starter design and the platform will build a beautiful, useful and fully custom website that is still 100 percent customizable in the WordPress Site Editor.

– Users begin with a guided onboarding process. All you need to do is provide business details including your preferred payment methods, inventory, tax information, among others. Upon providing those details, you can pick a starter design and the platform will build a beautiful, useful and fully custom website that is still 100 percent customizable in the WordPress Site Editor. YITH eCommerce Plugins – YITH is a world-renowned developer of WordPress WooCommerce plugins trusted by millions globally. Now anyone can take their eCommerce to the next level with advanced features like custom gift cards, wish lists, appointment booking, smart product search and filter, and more.

– YITH is a world-renowned developer of WordPress WooCommerce plugins trusted by millions globally. Now anyone can take their eCommerce to the next level with advanced features like custom gift cards, wish lists, appointment booking, smart product search and filter, and more. Built-in SEO – Leverage Yoast, the leading search engine optimization (SEO) plugin provider for WordPress with over 13 million installs, to efficiently address SEO issues including missing meta tags, low keyword volumes, and other factors impacting your content’s readability and rankings.

– Leverage Yoast, the leading search engine optimization (SEO) plugin provider for WordPress with over 13 million installs, to efficiently address SEO issues including missing meta tags, low keyword volumes, and other factors impacting your content’s readability and rankings. Security and performance – Protect customer and website data while tracking your website progress with powerful growth and security tools by Jetpack.

Users have two WooCommerce Online Store plans to choose from, Online Store (best for startups and growing businesses) and Online Store + Marketplace (best for large enterprises and high-traffic sites).

To learn more about Crazy Domains’ WooCommerce Online Store, visit https://www.crazydomains.com.au/woocommerce-online-store.

About Crazy Domains

Crazy Domains was established in the year 2000. From humble beginnings, we’ve grown to become the #1 Online Solutions Provider in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, reaching across the United Kingdom and India. Our solutions include cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services, web and logo design, and more—all with the goal of helping our customers thrive online. We assist entrepreneurs, SMBs, and larger, established businesses go from good to legendary.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

