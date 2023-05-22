Chula’s Faculty of Dentistry Continues to Standout as the Only Thai Institution in the World’s TOP 70 and Second in ASEAN in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

BANGKOK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With its outstanding contribution to research, creative innovations, advancements and developments, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 has, for the first time, placed the Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University in the world’s TOP 70 for Dentistry. The university is also ranked 2nd in ASEAN and the 1st in Thailand.

With success in the international arena, Prof. Dr. Pornchai Jansisyanont, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University speaks proudly of the Faculty of Dentistry’s achievements since this is the first time that the faculty has made it to the QS World University Rankings by Subject, a recognition that shows achievement at world standards. He attributes this success to the developments and improvements the faculty has worked for in research, academic advancement and academic services. All three of the faculty’s main tasks have been fulfilled.

Research. Since research is one of the main indicators used in university rankings, the Faculty of Dentistry has been determined to produce high quality research publications in international journals at the Q1 level. The Faculty has also set up the C.U. Dent Enterprise Co. Ltd., increasing the number of contributions from both lecturers and students regarding innovations that have also taken on a commercial dimension.

Academic Advancement. The Faculty of Dentistry has developed several programs and increased diversity in the form of Education Innovations, many of which are set up in collaboration with foreign institutions. It is also engaged with Chula’s College of Public Health Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Commerce to offer exchange programs for foreign students and opportunities for its lecturers to present their works at academic conferences, both nationally and internationally.

Academic Services. The Faculty’s Dental Hospital has received international HA standards and is a Tertiary Health Care Center for dental work. The faculty has also developed a Teledentistry project to provide oral health services for people in remote areas around Thailand, creating community networks through Village Health Volunteers assigned to perform the basic screening of dental patients. With cooperation from the Petroleum Authority of Thailand (Public Company), AI innovations will be installed at PTT petrol stations in the form of a 24-hour clinic that looks very much like an ATM machine. Patients will be able to key in their symptoms and receive consultation via the AI before they are referred to a dentist. A pilot project of the service will be offered at the end of this year at the PTT station on Vibhavadi Rangsit 62 Highway.

“Chula’s Faculty of Dentistry is renowned for its outstanding research work. Over the years, support has been given so that new generations of researchers can benefit from the funding provided by the faculty and university. Workshops have been organized to promote research article writing, with mentoring from senior researchers along with the creation of research alliance groups. We pride ourselves for the high caliber lecturers we have, in an atmosphere that provides support for adequate funding and encouragement to produce research. We also provide exceptional services with our modern dental clinics and state-of-the art facilities,” Prof. Dr. Pornchai Jansisyanont commented.

The Faculty of Dentistry has maintained academic collaboration with different external agencies. According to the Deputy Dean for Research, Prof. Dr. Thanaphum Osathanon, the faculty has carried out projects with the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to produce Nano-hydroxyapatite, a chemical substance for safe and effective natural bone regeneration. The faculty has also collaborated with Osoth Inter Laboratories Co. Ltd. to develop a mouthwash that effectively reduces infections and can be used before and after dental work is carried out. It is now being marketed for sale to the public.

Prof. Dr. Pornchai mentioned some of the innovations from the Faculty of Dentistry. One of these is Dent Cloud, a system to handle dental clinic management that works on the Cloud system. The system, free of charge and an excellent way to help society, enables the user to access their dental information anywhere and anytime. Another development from the faculty are Dent Products, such as “Cool Dent“, which is a quality toothpaste produced in Thailand incorporating several chemicals imported from Switzerland, or Silver Diamine Fluoride, which helps prevent cavities in children. The product is now produced in Thailand at affordable prices and available even in rural communities. Finally, the CU Dental Academy enables people to learn, through continuing education, knowledge to upskill, reskill and produce the best dentists to better serve the public.

“The world is changing rapidly and the Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, is keeping up with the trends of the world by producing innovations that respond to the latest trends of the day. With outstanding efforts to develop the production of academic services, the Faculty of Dentistry has propelled to the top rankings of leading universities of the world. We hope to be a part of Thai society in providing care for oral hygiene all over Thailand in the years to come,” the Dean concluded.

