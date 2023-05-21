AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ROADSHOW VIETNAM – HO CHI MINH CITY TOURISM IN AUSTRALIA 2023 ACHIEVES GREAT SUCCESS AND PROMOTES CULTURAL EXCHANGES

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia 2023′ took place from May 10 to May 18, 2023. Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Vietnam Embassy and the Vietnam General Consulate, the event garnered positive feedback from Australian travel businesses. The delegation, led by the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism, included Vietnam Airlines as the Official Airlines and over 20 prominent travel businesses and hotels.

On May 12, 2023, the ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Sydney attracted 150 travel businesses from New South Wales, making it one of the largest tourism promotional events in Australia. The delegation showcased VietnamHo Chi Minh City’s unique cultural and tourism offerings, including historical sites, natural attractions, and local cuisine.

On May 15, 2023, the ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Melbourne happened at The Crown Promenade Hotel. Over 120 guests from Victoria’s travel industry attended the event, which featured exclusive publications, gifts, and cultural activities. The delegation seized the opportunity to introduce Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism potential to the Australian travel industry. Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, extended an invitation to Australian travel experts to visit the city, highlighting its traditional values and vibrant modern atmosphere.

On May 17, 2023, the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Delegation held meetings with the Queensland Department of Tourism, Innovation, and Sport to explore partnership opportunities for enhancing tourism and cultural exchange between Queensland and Ho Chi Minh City. Recently, Vietjet announced new routes to Melbourne and Sydney from Ho Chi Minh City, and new direct flight to Brisbane from Ho Chi Minh City which will take off from June 16, 2023 with four flights per week on Mondays and Fridays. The flights demonstrate the growing connection between Australia and Vietnam in this 50th anniversary year of diplomatic relations.

As part of the roadshow, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism invited attendees to ITE HCMC 2023, the largest and most established travel expo in Vietnam and the Mekong subregion. The expo will be held from September 7 to 9, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.itehcmc.travel.

Website: www.visithcmc.vn
Follow us for more travel inspiration!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VisitVibrantHoChiMinhCity
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visithochiminh/
Youtube: Du lịch TP.Hồ Chí Minh #VibrantHoChiMinhCity

#VibrantHCMC  #WelcometoHoChiMinhCity #VibrantHoChiMinhCity

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/roadshow-vietnam—ho-chi-minh-city-tourism-in-australia-2023-achieves-great-success-and-promotes-cultural-exchanges-301829405.html

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.