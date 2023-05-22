AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

CORVIA MEDICAL RELEASES TWO-YEAR CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS CONFIRMING SUSTAINED BENEFIT AND SAFETY OF ITS ATRIAL SHUNT IN HEART FAILURE PATIENTS

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

FIRST-EVER PHASE III RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL OF ATRIAL SHUNT THERAPY SHOWS CONTINUED PROMISE

TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure, today announced two-year results from its REDUCE LAP-HF II randomized clinical trial confirming safety and sustained efficacy of the Corvia® Atrial Shunt in properly selected heart failure patients with preserved (HFpEF) or mildly reduced (HFmrEF) ejection fraction. The results presented today at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure 2023 conference in Prague, Czech Republic confirmed that patients who experienced a clinical benefit at one year continue to benefit at two years.

www.corviamedical.com

“The two-year REDUCE LAP-HF II findings demonstrate the longer-term safety of the Corvia Atrial Shunt and support what we observed at one year, that in properly selected patients, atrial shunting appears to have lasting clinical benefit in the reduction of heart failure events,” said Finn Gustafsson, MD, Professor of Cardiology, University of Copenhagen. “This is the first longer-term, randomized data available for any atrial shunt device, and it continues to suggest that heart failure patients with more normal pulmonary vascular function are best suited for atrial shunting.”

REDUCE LAP-HF II is the world’s first phase III trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of an atrial shunt in heart failure patients. The study of 626 patients previously identified a responder group, representing half of all study participants, who experienced a significant reduction in heart failure events and an improvement in quality of life at one year. Importantly, the benefit was sustained in this group at the two-year mark. Patients with the Corvia Atrial Shunt, which is implanted between the left and right atria, showed a significant 50% reduction in the rate of HF events and a sustained improvement in quality of life compared to sham control, with 42% greater improvement in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) overall summary score.

“The 24-month results from the REDUCE LAP-HF II trial provide further assurance of the safety and efficacy of the Corvia Atrial Shunt,” said Sanjiv Shah, MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, co-principal investigator of the trial. “As ongoing global trials continue to advance our knowledge of atrial shunting, I remain optimistic that this device has the potential to deliver significant long-term benefits to a large proportion of heart failure patients.”

“We are excited about the two-year outcomes in the responder group as they provide strong evidence that we have successfully identified those heart failure patients who will benefit most from atrial shunting,” said Jan Komtebedde, Chief Medical Officer at Corvia Medical.We are currently recruiting patients into the RESPONDER-HF study, a confirmatory, randomized, sham-controlled trial at up to 60 centers across the US, Europe, and Australia. We believe the results from this trial will provide the additional evidence required to make the therapy available to a broader patient population.” 

About heart failure (HF) and the Corvia Atrial Shunt
More than 26 million people worldwide have HF, and the majority have HFpEF, making it the largest unmet clinical need in cardiovascular medicine. The Corvia Atrial Shunt is designed to reduce elevated left atrial pressure (LAP), the primary contributor to HF symptoms in HFpEF patients, by creating a passage between the left and right atria, reducing HF events and improving quality of life.

About Corvia Medical, Inc.
Corvia Medical, Inc. is revolutionizing the treatment of heart failure through novel transcatheter cardiovascular devices. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tewksbury, MA, Corvia is dedicated to transforming the standard of care for heart failure treatment, enabling patients to reclaim their lives. The Corvia Atrial Shunt was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA in 2019. Privately held, the company is backed by Third Rock Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, AccelMed, Lumira Ventures, Edwards Lifesciences, and an undisclosed strategic investor. Visit https://corviamedical.com/.

For information regarding RESPONDER-HF study eligibility, please visit https://treatmyheartfailure.com.

Media contact
Lisa Ensz
+1 978-654-6120
[email protected]

Corvia InterAtrial Shunt Device (IASD)

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224540/corvia_medical_logo.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007933/Corvia_Medical_Inc_IASD.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/corvia-medical-releases-two-year-clinical-trial-results-confirming-sustained-benefit-and-safety-of-its-atrial-shunt-in-heart-failure-patients-301830430.html

SOURCE Corvia Medical, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.