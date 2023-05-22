AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX Appoints Gonzalo Canete as Global Chief Market Strategist

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

KUALA LUMPURMalaysia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX has recently made another major personnel appointment, announcing the hiring of industry-renowned expert Gonzalo Canete as the Global Chief Market Strategist. The company aims to bring even more exceptional services to its global clients by injecting fresh talent. Prior to joining ATFX, Canete has collaborated with esteemed brands such as Saxo Bank and Hanseatic Brokerhouse. With over 20 years of experience, we believe his extensive professional background and expertise will greatly benefit the new role of “Global Chief Market Strategist” at ATFX.

From his previous roles, it is evident that Canete spent over a year working with Saxo Bank’s client trading services team, providing market analysis for Spanish media and trading support for institutional partners. He has also served as a trader at Saxo Bank’s investment company, catering to CFDs, futures, ETFs, and stock markets. Additionally, he has held positions as a Senior Business Manager and Head of Education, providing market analysis to Spanish media and preparing training programs for clients and investors.

We believe that Gonzalo Canete’s addition will further enhance our brand’s existing analysis reports, online and offline webinars, and salon content, providing greater market services to support our clients. In the upcoming period, we will continue to recruit and select versatile talents with diverse skills and work experiences, harnessing their maximum professional capabilities.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-appoints-gonzalo-canete-as-global-chief-market-strategist-301830479.html

SOURCE ATFX

