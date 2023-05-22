AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Bankai Group’s President & CEO, Bankim Brahmbhatt Featured in Capacity’s Power 100 List of 2023

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bankim Brahmbhatt, Visionary Founder, President & CEO of Bankai Group, is recognized as Capacity Power 100 for being the frontrunner in driving digital transformation and revolutionizing global connectivity. Bankai Group is a global leader in the ICT industry, offering futuristic telecom, A2P messaging, fintech, and technology solutions. The prestigious Power 100 recognition is by Capacity Media, a leading global media and events organization in the telecommunications industry.

Bankai Group’s President & CEO, Bankim Brahmbhatt Featured in Capacity's Power 100 List of 2023

The listing becomes even more special as the Capacity Media platform received more than 250 nominations this year, and to triumph over this stiff competition is phenomenal. Bankim’s achievements aced among the ‘best of the best,’ which included trailblazers, innovators, and leaders driving the global digital infrastructure space.

This recognition is an insignia of the relentless pursuit and innovation Mr. Brahmbhatt, and his team have implemented over the years to make a positive impact around the globe.

Expressing happiness and gratitude for this recognition, Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Group CMO, Bankai, stated, “Being listed in Capacity Media’s Top 100 Power List is a great honor. This accomplishment is a result of the outstanding effort and commitment of Mr. Brahmbhatt and the entire Bankai team.”

Bankai Group’s growing stature as a leader underscores its position as a trusted global partner.  The company has been instrumental in delivering unparalleled telecommunication solutions that facilitate seamless connectivity and empower businesses worldwide.

About Bankai Group

Bankai Group is a globally recognized leader in the Telecom, Fintech, Technology, and Consulting business. For the past 30+ years, the company has been instrumental in providing the ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions worldwide with exceptional competence in IP interconnects. Bankai helps automate the businesses of telecom operators, carriers, and service providers through an automated carrier platform. It also offers indigenously developed Digital Financial Solutions, Revenue Management, and Network Switching Solutions for Fintech and Telecom industries through its technology division, Panamax.

About Capacity Media

Capacity Media, founded in 2000, is a vital source of news and events for today’s telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider markets. Its portfolio consists of Capacity magazine and 24 large-scale global events, including Capacity Europe, International Telecoms Week (ITW), the Global Carrier Awards, as well as networking receptions, carrier directories, and an online news source.

Contact: 
Phone: +1 718 713 8417 
Email: [email protected]

 

 

SOURCE Bankai Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.