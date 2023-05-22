AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Hollywood teams and Chinese filmmakers cooperate to build new hubs of film industry between the Greater Bay Area(GBA) and China-ASEAN Free Trade Zone

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 18, 2023, “building new hubs of film industry between the Greater Bay Area(GBA) and China-ASEAN Free Trade Zone” and also the launch ceremony of the Train to the Frontier was held in Guangzhou.

group photo (PRNewsfoto/Unilumin Group., Ltd.)

After providing virtual production for Everything Everywhere All at Once and King of the Sky, virtual production of Unilumin will be applied to the Train to the Frontier again, which gains recognition of film industry experts at home and abroad, accelerating the industrialization process of domestic movies.

Huang Changning, the president of Guangdong Film Industry Association, as well as leaders of Guangzhou Legendary Film Corporation, Unilumin, and other enterprises were invited to be present. In addition, the producing team of the Train to the Frontier, including Fang Jinli (the director), Mike Leeder (the joint producer), Phil Nibbelink (the art director), Victor Enriquez (the coordinator of visual special effects), and Dmitry(the director of special effects), gathered in Guangzhou 1978 Film Town to witness the new chapter of film industry together.

In this ceremony, Guangzhou Legendary Film Corporation and Unilumin established strategic cooperation partnership in virtual production, special effects making and digital assets about six movies such as the Train to the Frontier and Romantic Years etc. Furthermore, Guangzhou Legendary Film Corporation, Unilumin, and Guangxi Satellite TV established strategic cooperation partnership and cooperated to strengthen promotion and enlarge application of virtual production.

The Train to the Frontier tells the story about passengers fighting outlaws who possess national treasures illegally in a train driving to the frontier. It’s reported that Hollywood teams and Chinese filmmakers cooperate to adopt Unilumin’s complete solution of virtual production in this movie. And 90% content of this movie will be shot in virtual shooting studios.

In the filed of virtual production, Unilumin has complete solutions, including film shooting, digital assets and LED displays in theaters. 

By 2022, over 100 studios are established by Unilumin among 140 virtual shooting studios around the world, accounting for 80% of the market. In the future, virtual production of Unilumin will serve as the bridge between domestic and foreign filmmakers for their communication, helping Chinese film industry boom and prosper.

Mike Leeder, the joint producer (PRNewsfoto/Unilumin Group., Ltd.)

 

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.