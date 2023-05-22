AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Royal Commission for AlUla grows its portfolio of hospitality offerings with plans for AZULIK AlUla, a new eco-luxury resort

PRNewswire May 22, 2023
  •   AZULIK AlUla Resort will feature 76 luxury villas launching by 2027
  •  Designed in line with the AlUla Sustainability Charter, the resort will connect guests with surrounding natural and human heritage
  • The development will drive socioeconomic benefits including more than 300 new jobs

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will develop a new resort within the Journey Through Time (JTT) masterplan, designed in harmony with the natural environment and aligned with the Sustainability Charter for AlUla, Saudi Green Initiative, and Vision 2030.  

Royal Commission for AlUla grows its portfolio of hospitality offerings with plans for AZULIK AlUla, a new eco-luxury resort

The AZULIK AlUla Resort is a stunning eco-luxury property in the Nabatean Horizon District of the JTT masterplan, tucked into canyons near the AlMutadil Equestrian Village development and Wadi AlFann, an ancient valley that will soon be home to large-scale artworks in the landscape.

Slated to launch in 2027, the resort will feature 76 luxury villas of six different varieties, spa, VIP club, welcome lounges, all-day dining, and a SFER IK museum. With flowing designs inspired by the natural ecosystem and surrounding sandstone cliffs, the resort’s undulating exteriors will utilise natural materials and fibres woven into several layers.

AZULIK AlUla Resort will promote connection with AlUla’s heritage and the area’s ecology and biodiversity. For example, the development will protect and incorporate nearby ancient rock art inscriptions, and utilise a natural system of existing waterways to feed irrigation and safeguard against floods. No private vehicle traffic will be allowed on-property; instead an all-electric mobility system will be provided, along with horse and camel routes, and hiking trails for guests to enjoy the surroundings.

Operated by Mexican luxury brand AZULIK and designed by Roth Architecture, the resort will offer elegant accommodations for guests and provide socioeconomic benefits for the AlUla community. Once fully operational, AZULIK AlUla Resort will create more than 300 new jobs. Along with local materials and contractors sought for construction, most operational supplies will be sought from AlUla and wider KSA to further boost regional economic growth.

John Northen, RCU Vice President of Hotels and Resorts, said, “AZULIK AlUla is centered on the concept of sustainability and connection with the natural and human heritage surrounding this magnificent property. Along with its proximity to the AlMutadil Equestrian Village and Wadi AlFann, both under development, this resort is one of several assets contributing to AlUla’s growth as a leading destination in line with our Journey Through Time master plan.” 

AZULIK Founder and CEO, Roth, said, “As a Tribe, we feel honoured to bring AZULIK’s vision to AlUla. It is with gratitude and profound respect that we embark a journey into AlUla’s vibrant heritage and culture. Rooted in its unique natural landscape, we begin a project that is both close to our heart and our brand values. These are our first steps together and I’m confident we will walk a beautiful and exciting path.”

Noted for editors:

It is always AlUla / not Al-Ula

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

About Roth Architecture

Established by Roth, AZULIK’s founder and CEO, Roth Architecture is an internationally awarded firm that identifies with a way of designing, modelling, projecting, and building where nature and its preservation are a priority. As a creative team it aims to find original and eco-centric solutions to everyday life’s needs; the studio reflects on architecture and its functionality to offer possibilities that incorporate the coexistence of the natural and the architectural.

It takes as a starting point the dynamics of the inhabitants in the space and enhances their experience by creating immersive atmospheres that combine the presence of natural elements with architectural structures built with the lowest environmental impact.

www.roth-architecture.com/ 

SOURCE The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

