AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Nobu Hospitality Expands into Lisbon

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

Nobu Hospitality set to open its first hotel and restaurant in Portugal

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nobu Hospitality, the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, is pleased to announce its expansion into Portugal marking another significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy.

NOBU HOSPITALITY LEADERSHIP (PRNewsFoto/Nobu Hospitality)

The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Lisbon is the first stage of Nobu Hospitality’s planned expansion into Portugal which is part of the group’s global growth strategy.  With its distinctive blend of luxury, culinary innovation, and immersive guest experiences, Nobu Hospitality continues to redefine the hospitality landscape.

The first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in Portugal will be situated in the heart of Lisbon, on the famed Avenida da Liberdade.  This prestigious address, renowned for its luxury boutiques and distinct 19th century architecture, offers discerning travelers direct access to the city’s upscale retail, five-star restaurants, and key cultural landmarks. The district of Baixa, the trendy neighborhood of Chiado, and the famous São Jorge Castle, are only a short walk away, making this location the perfect base to explore all that the city has to offer.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments, “We are thrilled to be opening our first hotel and restaurant in Portugal, and it is fitting that Lisbon is our first venture into the destination. With its rich history, vibrant food scene, and impressive neoclassical architecture, Lisbon is the ideal destination for our brand.  We look forward to bringing the Nobu brand to Lisbon as part of our Portugal growth strategy.”

www.nobuhotels.com/lisbon

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.