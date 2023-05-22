AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aero Design Labs receives drag reduction kit approval for Boeing 737-800

PRNewswire May 23, 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aero Design Labs (ADL) today announced it has received a Supplementary Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its drag reduction kit on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. 

Aero Design Labs

“The successful installation of our drag reduction kit on a Boeing 737-800 is an important next step in our business plan,” said Jeff Martin, ADL President and CEO. “On behalf of ADL, we thank the Delta Air Lines team for their assistance in the successful installation and testing of the kit. We also thank our partners ALOFT AeroArchitects, NORDAM, and AAR for their valuable assistance through the certification process. I am very proud of the ADL team for achieving another milestone in the development of our company and our continued commitment to carbon reduction.”

“This is an exciting step in our strategy to bring valuable savings to the 737NG family,” commented Chris Jones, ADL’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Adding this latest STC to our portfolio in a configuration specific to the -800 means we are able to generate fuel savings and reduce carbon emissions for this popular variant. We are very excited that Delta will be flying the certified -800 kit in revenue service in the weeks ahead as well as building out our customer base going forward.”

About Aero Design Labs L.L.C. 

Founded in 2015, Aero Design Labs (ADL) leads the way in the research, development and installation of drag reduction systems for airline fleets globally. ADL modifications to airlines’ existing fleets can result in fuel savings and the potential for billions of pounds of CO2 to be prevented from entering the atmosphere. 

Media inquiries: Richard Bartrem [email protected] 

Sales inquiries: Chris Jones [email protected] 

 

SOURCE Aero Design Labs

