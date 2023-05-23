AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

outsource Financial achieves remarkable growth with Salestrekker

PRNewswire May 23, 2023

SYDNEY, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — outsource Financial, a multi-award winning Australian mortgage aggregator today confirmed its preferred Customer Relationship Management platform, Salestrekker, is helping to transform its technology environment.

“We are enjoying the benefits of Salestrekker’s  resources, tools and innovation. I believe integrating specialist training with the Salestrekker platform also reflects our ongoing commitment to our broker network,” said Tanya Sale, CEO of outsource Financial.

Salestrekker has stopped the duplication of information and ensures the automatic population of data to the right places. This new streamlined way of recording and managing data means registration and compliance has become easier for the consumer and provides a faster and better experience. Mortgage broker members now see the benefits of being more efficient and improving their productivity and accuracy.

“We believe partnering with the Salestrekker team and providing valuable feedback will help support the changing needs of the broking industry.  Salestrekker is always evolving,” says Tanya.

This close collaboration with the Salestrekker team has helped the outsource Financial brokers manage and respond to the rise of the fintechs and any potential eroding of their market share.

“We acknowledged this serious [fintech] concern from our members with Salestrekker. As we voiced our worries about what could happen when it appears easier for consumers to switch to a digital fintech experience, the Salestrekker innovation kicked into another gear,” she continued.

Tanya believes this will have the ability to give the outsource Financial brokers a technology uplift. Members have the option to link value-add solutions to their websites and further build relationships with customers, offering them the human touch when they need it. The lead generation and follow-up software from the Salestrekker group help to set the outsource Financial mortgage brokers apart from a fintech.

The outsource Financial broker network has helped the aggregator achieve stellar growth adopting the right digital customer platforms and solutions. It has experienced a minimum of 45 per cent growth annually over the last five years, with stand-out growth taking place during the pandemic.

“Having access to the right tools to assist the consumer will always positively impact your business. Always – without a doubt. The creative edge Salestrekker has helped maintained its position as the industry-leading solution. It’s also enabled our finance brokers to successfully operate in both the mortgage broking and fintech space – essentially letting them have their cake and eat it too,” she outlined.

About Salestrekker

Salestrekker is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to organise, collaborate, connect and automate the customer journey. From initially organising leads to automated workflows for reminders and documentation, Salestrekker has underpinned a shift in how a broad range of industries automate the sales pipeline and collaborate with customers.

For further information please contact Cathryn van der Walt 0402 327 633 | [email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/outsource-financial-achieves-remarkable-growth-with-salestrekker-301831508.html

SOURCE Salestrekker

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.