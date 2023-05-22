Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David V. Sheehan Issue Joint Statement

“Nview Health, Inc., now known as Proem Behavioral Health, has exclusive rights to all Sheehan Technology in digital, electronic and pdf versions, except that Dr. Sheehan retains a right to license the paper format of the Sheehan Technology to third parties for distribution as follows: (1) in paper format for any uses; or (2) in fixed-pdf form, paper form, or both for use in clinical or academic research trials or studies.”

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David Sheehan have issued the following joint statement:

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.