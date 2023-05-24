AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

American School of Bombay implements a bold and innovative education plan to create a preferred future for students

PRNewswire May 24, 2023

MUMBAI, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In this year of the G20 Summit, the American School of Bombay (ASB), with two campuses in Mumbai, is ready to do its part in empowering young minds to pursue their dreams and enhance the lives of others in India and globally.

A small school that punches above its weight class, ASB has led the way in innovation among international schools for years. Its reputation as a warm and accepting community is well known, a place where the phrase ‘friend’ is ubiquitous. Dr. Paul Richards completes his first year at ASB as the Head of School and continues the tradition of transformational leadership. After starting his career in Boston, and then leading in London, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, Dr. Paul says he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than at the American School of Bombay.

“With what ASB has learned coming out of the global pandemic, it now has the urgent and exciting opportunity to come together as a community. The school is currently creating a preferred future for the benefit of its students.” – Dr. Paul Richards, Head of School, American School of Bombay.

ASB has launched a bold and innovative strategic plan to create the preferred future, with five pillars serving as multi-year goals:

  • Elevate the well-being of every community member to thrive — be happy, healthy, and successful, as ‘The One Thing.’ To support and feed into this overarching priority, ABS will commit to the following complementary priorities.
  • Establish authentic connections between the school and the host country through a vibrant Community Social Responsibility program and a new Indian cultural center.
  • Sustain an inclusive, equitable, and just (DEI-J) school and professional experience through inclusive practices and equitable policies.
  • Empower students to drive and co-create key aspects of their learning by giving them not just voice, but the pen to write policies and guidelines that directly affect them.
  • Calibrate the learning experience to meet the dynamic needs of each individual student through personalized learning pathways.

Striving to become a better version of ourselves is the right and necessary thing to do, and this generation of students is achieving it at the American School of Bombay.

Contact:
Dr. Paul Richards
Head of School
American School of Bombay
[email protected]
LinkedIn | Instagram 

 

ASB empowers students to write policies and guidelines to drive and co-create key aspects of their learning experience.

 

American School of Bombay leads the way in innovative education among international schools: Dr Paul Richards, Head of School

 

SOURCE American School of Bombay

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.