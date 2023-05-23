AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Chula Medicine Found Thai Herbal Tea Comparable to Modern Medicines in Stimulating Breast Milk Production

PRNewswire May 23, 2023

Chula Faculty of Medicine, in collaboration with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, released research results on “Wang Nam Yen” herbal tea to stimulate lactation in mothers after childbirth, especially those who have had a cesarean delivery. The herbal tea yielded as good results as modern medicine and is slated for commercial production and export. 

BANGKOK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nowadays, modern mothers are more willing to breastfeed because breast milk is rich in nutrients important for their babies’ growth and development, yet, they are plagued with the problem of having too little or no breast milk.

“Obstetricians often give Domperidone, which is usually used as an antiemetic drug, to induce breast milk, but these uses are banned in some countries, such as the United States because of the side effects of causing abnormal electrocardiogram,” said Associate Professor Krit Pongpirul, M.D., PhD., Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University.

Wang Nam Yen” herbal tea comes from the research of Mr. Pinit Chinsoi, a pharmacist who had collected herbal formulas in traditional Thai medicine and compared the safety to that of modern medicine. Five herbs were selected: bael, sappanwood (fang), ginger, licorice, and jewel vine to cure fatigue, heavy blood loss, muscle pain, low breast milk, and dizziness which are some of the postpartum symptoms. The formula was named “Wang Nam Yen” in honor of Wang Nam Yen Hospital, Sa Kaeo Province, at which Mr. Pinit was stationed as a pharmacist at that time.

The research team developed a study to test and compare the effectiveness of postpartum breast milk stimulation between “Wang Nam Yen” Thai herbal tea and modern medicine. The study participants were 120 mothers who had a cesarean birth and received nursing care at Sansitphrasong Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani Province, from February-September 2017 under the clinical supervision of Doctor Koollachart Saejueng, M.D., a resident obstetrician at the hospital then.

The results suggest that the mothers who received herbal tea produced more milk than other groups 24 hours after birth, and they produced a similar amount of milk to the group who received modern medicine 48, and 72 hours after birth and performed better than the group that received placebos.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/116790/

Media Contact: 
Chula Communication Center 
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chula-medicine-found-thai-herbal-tea-comparable-to-modern-medicines-in-stimulating-breast-milk-production-301831705.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.