  • new product

Altair Announces Release of Simulation 2022.3 Software Update

PRNewswire May 23, 2023

New features deliver enhanced cloud collaboration, efficient end-to-end simulation workflows, and superior design creation with AI-powered simulation

TROY, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) announced the latest updates to its simulation portfolio, Simulation 2022.3. These updates build on the enhancements brought by Simulation 2022.2 and focus on cloud collaboration and computing, efficient end-to-end simulation workflows, and superior design creation with AI-powered simulation.

New features of Altair Simulation 2022.3 software update deliver enhanced cloud collaboration, efficient end-to-end simulation workflows, and superior design creation with AI-powered simulation.

Transforming Collaboration and Computing in the Cloud

Simulation 2022.3 brings updates to Altair One – Altair’s Cloud Innovation Gateway™ – that allow users to eliminate data silos, IT constraints, and access barriers. In addition, new seamless digital thread workflows connecting Altair One and Altair® HyperWorks® – Altair’s design and simulation platform – empowers users to preview and modify models, track data, access online libraries, and more. Best of all, users can do this and more within a single sign-on ecosystem that’s available from any location.

Efficient End-to-End Simulation Workflows

Simulation 2022.3 also brings new end-to-end workflows and capabilities to Altair® HyperMesh®, Altair® Inspire™, Altair® SimLab®, and more. Users can utilize Inspire Fluids to create, modify, and change part and assembly shapes that meet hydraulic design objectives. Moreover, Inspire now supports the Linux user interface and offers a new set of geometry creation tools. And electronic system design improvements give users the power to perform battery module modeling and thermal analysis of complex electronic systems with greater efficiency than ever.

Unlocking Superior Designs with AI-Powered Simulation

Lastly, users can better capture expert decision-making for improved design-of-experiments (DOE) outcomes with Simulation 2022.3’s capabilities. Part and element properties can vary within a design exploration and expanded integration lets users create general links between variables of any type and create responses from external file types. Other enhancements improve efficiency by automatically upgrading models with design variables from any exploration run.

To discover the full list of updates and features in Simulation 2022.3, visit www.altair.com/simulation-2022-3.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

 Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

 Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

 +1 212.871.3927

[email protected]

[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]

 

Altair

 

SOURCE Altair

