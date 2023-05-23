AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • market research

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market to Near $30 Billion by 2027

PRNewswire May 24, 2023

SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International Highlight Diverse Growth Drivers in New Report 

MILPITAS, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Powered by strong demand for new electronics innovations, the global semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to reach US$29.8 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from the US$26.1 billion in revenue it logged in 2022, SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International announced today in their new Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook report.

High-performance applications, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the adoption of heterogeneous integration and system-in-package (SiP) technologies are increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions. The development of new materials and processes to enable chips with higher transistor density and greater reliability are also contributing to market growth.

“The semiconductor packaging materials industry is undergoing significant changes as new technologies and applications are driving demand for more advanced and diverse materials,” said Jan Vardaman, President and founder of TechSearch International. “Advances in dielectric materials and underfill are driving strong demand for fan-in and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP), flip chip, and 2.5D/3D packaging. New substrate technologies such as silicon interposers and organic interposers using RDL (Re-Distribution Layer) are also key growth drivers of packaging solutions. At the same time, research on laminate substrates with finer features continues with the development of glass cores for build-up substrates.”

The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current and forecast market for semiconductor packaging materials, covering substrates, leadframes, bonding wires, encapsulation materials, underfill materials, die attach, wafer level package dielectrics, and wafer-level plating chemicals.

Features of the report include:

  • Technology trends
  • Regional market size
  • Five-year market forecast to 2027
  • Market size in revenue and units
  • Excel workbook file summarizing market information
  • Supplier market share
  • Capacity and utilization trends

The report is available for purchase from SEMI. 

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: [email protected]

 

 

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

 

 

SOURCE SEMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.