Accelex Launches Powerful Portfolio Analytics and Reporting Platform for Alternative Investments

PRNewswire May 23, 2023

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Accelex, a SaaS platform specializing in alternative investment data acquisition, reporting and analytics, is proud to announce the launch of its next-generation portfolio analytics and reporting platform for institutional investors and asset servicers. This is in response to growing client demand for a solution that delivers powerful insights from data extracted via periodic fund performance reports and statements.

Accelex Logo

 

Private markets investment professionals currently face significant challenges in accessing and visualizing detailed transparency data from their invested fund portfolios. This results in firms deploying expensive resources on manually surfacing and analyzing data rather than focusing their expertise on delivering improved investment and risk decisions.

Accelex’s cutting-edge solution offers powerful features that allow investors and asset servicers to analyze portfolio drivers across their entire investment network, including underlying asset operating performance. The solution also provides a comprehensive audit trail that links all data to its location within the source document, exposure analysis to identify concentration risks or deviation from allocation policies, as well as unique cohort analysis and historical comparisons.

“Our portfolio analytics and reporting platform delivers a single source of validated data that provides rapid answers to the questions that matter most to institutional investors,” said Nicole Weder, Chief Product Officer at Accelex. “With our new solution, institutional investors can instantaneously explore a golden source of investment insights within any category and at any level, enabling them to understand their exposures and analyze a full time-series of portfolio performance.”

Portfolio analytics is part of Accelex’s integrated, end-to-end alternative investment data solution, which allows investors and service providers to automate the acquisition, extraction and analysis of data on their fund portfolios. The analytics dashboards are available via an online portal and data can also be fed directly into any middle- and front-office software solution.

For more information about the new portfolio analytics and reporting solution, please visit Accelex’s website: www.accelextech.com/elevate

About Accelex

Founded in 2018, Accelex provides data acquisition, analytics and reporting solutions for alternative investors and asset servicers, enabling firms to access the full potential of critical investment performance and transaction data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex solutions automate processes for extraction, analysis and sharing of difficult-to-access unstructured data. Accelex is headquartered in London, with offices in Paris, Luxembourg, New York, and Toronto. www.accelextech.com

 

SOURCE Accelex

