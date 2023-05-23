AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Airbiquity Wins 2023 IoT Evolution “Industrial IoT Product of the Year” Award

PRNewswire May 23, 2023

OTAmatic Software Management Platform Recognized as a Leading Industrial IoT Solution

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced its OTAmatic® Software Management Platform has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award honoring the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Presented by IoT Evolution World, winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies and are deemed verifiable leaders in the marketplace.

OTAmatic enables automakers and automotive suppliers to securely orchestrate and automate OTA connected vehicle software updates. These capabilities help mitigate automaker recall expenses, enable post-production feature enhancements, and address cybersecurity threats.

“At Airbiquity, we believe innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of connected vehicle services and ownership experiences,” said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airbiquity. “Our OTAmatic Software Management Platform is a prime example of this, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to provide a comprehensive solution for automotive over-the-air software updates. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of our customers.”

“The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multibillion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Airbiquity for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Moe Nagle, Senior Editor for IoT Evolution World.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the OTAmatic Software Management Platform, an innovative solution that earned Airbiquity the 2023 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMCnet. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Airbiquity in the future.”

To learn more about OTAmatic, please visit: OTAmatic Software Management Platform

About Airbiquity
Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry’s most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact:
Frances Bigley
[email protected]

Airbiquity Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/airbiquity-wins-2023-iot-evolution-industrial-iot-product-of-the-year-award-301831488.html

SOURCE Airbiquity

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.