CEPSI to Take Place in Xiamen in 2023: Call for Papers

XIAMEN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CEPSI and China Electricity Council, organizers of the CEPSI 2023, have issued an open call for papers from all over the world in an effort to foster international communication and collaboration in the power sector in the Asia-Pacific region and to publicize the findings of management and technology research on energy and power transformation.

In October, 2023, the most important international gathering for the Asia-Pacific region’s energy and power sectors, the CEPSI 2023, will take place in Xiamen, a southern Chinese coastal city. This conference is crucial for expanding China’s power industry’s worldwide impact and carrying out the country’s “Belt and Road” plan in light of the world’s acceleration of decarbonization and the transition to green energy.

The following advantages are provided to the chosen papers by the CEPSI organizers:

1. A chance for the paper auditor(s) to present at the CEPSI 2023.

2. Discount on a conference pass for the paper auditor(s) to attend the CEPSI 2023.

3. Publish the paper on the CEPSI 2023 website.

4. Posterize the article and display it at the CEPSI 2023.

5. Possibility of being published in the CEPSI 2023 Proceedings

6. The CEPSI 2023 organizing committee will suggest the top papers for publishing and inclusion in the EI retrieval system at the major journals of China’s power and energy industries.

Deadline for Submission of the Paper:

1. From May 1 to May 31, 2023, please submit your abstract.

2. Notification of Paper Selection Results: By June 20, 2023

3. Submission of Full Paper: June 20, 2023-July 30, 2023

4. By September 1, 2023, register for a conference pass and make payment arrangements for the paper auditor(s).

Topics covered by the CEPSI 2023 Call for Papers include:

1. Planning for sustainable energy development with the objective of energy transformation

2. Future grid technologies for transmission and distribution as well as robust transmission and distribution systems

3. Technology based on green energy

4. Smart grid, micro grid, and distributed energy technologies

5. The management rules of the power market were adjusted to a changing power sector

6. Sales of electricity and customer satisfaction

MAIL TO: [email protected]

