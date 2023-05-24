AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ESCP Business School and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business launch a dual MBA program to train global business leaders

PRNewswire May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and ESCP Business School are proud to announce the launch of a unique Dual MBA Program that will offer students an unparalleled opportunity to study in a truly global program with key strategic differentiations. The Dual MBA, taught in English and delivered primarily in Asia and Europe, will combine the expertise of both institutions to provide students with a global perspective, introduce the latest trends in business, technology, digitalization, and to propel them to foster social innovation.

Students of the Dual MBA Program will be able to study in several locations, leveraging CKGSB’ s China campuses and partner institutions in Dubai, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo, and ESCP’s six campuses across Europe. The Dual MBA Program will provide participants CKGSB’s deep knowledge of Asia and ESCP’s long-standing reputation as the world’s oldest business school and leader for international experience.

“CKGSB is one of the few schools globally that can cover digital transformation from the US, Chinese and RCEP perspectives by drawing on its world-class faculty who have deep industry experience,” said CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing. Students will learn about the technology and strategies that drive successful digital transformation of enterprises and economies, and how organizations can leverage mobile and internet-of-things. “The program will also offer insights for start-ups seeking to scale up and become unicorn companies. Last but not least, the program emphasizes the social purpose of business with a particular emphasis on social innovation.”

ESCP Business School’s Interim Dean Leon Laulusa says, “By partnering with CKGSB, we combine the best of Europe and Asia in terms of innovative management, entrepreneurial growth and business acumen. Partnering with a globally-leading business school, that is particularly strong in China and Asia, allows us to grow ESCP’s presence in this key region. This is an important step in preparing our students to be global business leaders, equipped with the skills and competencies of today’s and tomorrow’s world.”

The program is for students who want to deepen their understanding and pursue careers in global business. The curriculum covers courses, like finance, marketing and strategy, as well as a special emphasis on RCEP economies, technology and business model innovation, unicorns and social innovation. Graduates of the program will receive two MBAs and join the powerful alumni networks of both schools. Applications begin on 1 September, 2023, and the program commences in September 2024. 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/escp-business-school-and-cheung-kong-graduate-school-of-business-launch-a-dual-mba-program-to-train-global-business-leaders-301832204.html

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

