Point Zero Forum 2023 in Zurich: Programme Published – How Can Digital Assets, Technology for ESG, and Generative AI Make Financial Markets More Efficient and Sustainable?

ZURICH and SINGAPORE , May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — High-ranking decision-makers made up of policymakers, regulators and business leaders from the financial world will discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI), digital assets and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) technologies for sustainable and efficient financial services at the second Point Zero Forum in Zurich from 26-28 June. The Forum will be jointly opened by Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Heng Swee Keat.

The recent turmoil in the financial markets has shown the importance of trust and stability to enable continued innovation and sustainability in the financial sector. The second edition of the Point Zero Forum will provide a unique opportunity for an exchange of views on future challenges facing the financial sector, with the presence of around 1,000 high-level decision-makers from central banks, policymakers and regulators, as well as innovative financial companies.

The programme has now been published on www.pointzeroforum.com/programme covering three main topics:

Digital Assets: Stocktake on the use cases for adopting digital assets, asset tokenisation and distributed ledger technology

Technology for ESG: Showcasing the technologies and solutions that can accelerate the fair transition towards climate neutrality

Generative AI: Deep-dive into generative AI, the potential use cases in financial services and the roadmap towards adoption

Prominent speakers

This year’s Point Zero Forum will feature a number of prominent speakers. Confirmed speakers include:

Adrienne A. Harris , Superintendent, New York Department of Financial Services

, Superintendent, New York Department of Financial Services Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Governor, Bank of Italy

Alison Martin , Chief Executive Officer EMEA & Bank Distribution, Zurich Insurance Group

, Chief Executive Officer EMEA & Bank Distribution, Zurich Insurance Group Professor Amir Yaron , Governor, Bank of Israel

, Governor, Bank of Ashley Alder , Chair, Financial Conduct Authority

, Chair, Financial Conduct Authority Bill Winters , Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered

, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Brad Garlinghouse , Chief Executive Officer, Ripple

, Chief Executive Officer, Ripple Cecilia Skingsley , Head of BIS Innovation Hub, Bank for International Settlements

, Head of BIS Innovation Hub, Bank for International Settlements Christian Mumenthaler , Group Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re

, Group Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re Clara Durodié, Chief Executive Officer, Cognitive Finance Group

Cornelia Andersson , Group Leader, Sustainable Finance & Investments, London Stock Exchange Group

, Group Leader, Sustainable Finance & Investments, London Stock Exchange Group Hon. Caroline D Pham, Commissioner, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Daniela Schackis, Deputy Director General, European Central Bank

Daniela Stoffel , State Secretary, State Secretariat for International Finance

, State Secretary, State Secretariat for International Finance Dante Disparte , Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Global Policy, Circle

, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Global Policy, Circle David Newns , Head, SDX

, Head, SDX Emma Butterworth , Head of FMI Innovation and Payments Policy, Bank of England

, Head of FMI Innovation and Payments Policy, Bank of Professor Fabian Schär , Professor for DLT and FinTech, University of Basel

, Professor for DLT and FinTech, University of Jorge Familiar, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank

Karmela Holtgreve , Director General Strategy and Innovation, Deutsche Bundesbank

, Director General Strategy and Innovation, Deutsche Bundesbank Mary Schapiro , Vice Chair for Global Public Policy, Bloomberg

, Vice Chair for Global Public Policy, Bloomberg Mathias Imbach , Co-Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, Sygnum Bank

, Co-Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, Sygnum Bank Dr Mirjam Staub-Bisang , Country Head, Switzerland , BlackRock

, Country Head, , BlackRock Ondřej Kovařík, Member of the European Parliament, European Parliament

Dr Prag Sharma, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence, Citigroup

Ravi Menon , Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore

, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Ronadol Numnonda, Deputy Governor, Financial Institutions Stability, Bank of Thailand

Sandra Ro , Chief Executive Officer, Global Blockchain Business Council

, Chief Executive Officer, Global Blockchain Business Council Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, UBS Group AG

Professor Thomas J. Jordan , Chairman of the Governing Board, Swiss National Bank

, Chairman of the Governing Board, Swiss National Bank Professor Thomas Puschmann , Executive Director, Global Center for Sustainable Digital Finance, University of Zurich , Stanford University , University of the Fraser Valley

, Executive Director, Global Center for Sustainable Digital Finance, University of , , University of the Fraser Valley Umar Farooq , Chief Executive Officer of Onyx by J.P. Morgan & Global Head of Financial Institution Payments, J.P. Morgan

Industry workshops and networking opportunities

Innovation tours will take place on the final day of the Forum in and around Zurich, allowing participants and other guests to visit leading companies and innovation labs. Providers include ETH Zurich’s Quantum Center, Google, BIS Innovation Hub, the University of Zurich’s Blockchain Center, CV Lab in Zug and Home of Blockchain.

Cooperation between Switzerland and Singapore

The Point Zero Forum is jointly organised by the Swiss State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF) and Elevandi, a company set up by MAS.

Daniela Stoffel, State Secretary for International Finance at the Swiss Federal Department of Finance, said: “The upcoming forum in Zurich will bring together all stakeholders and show concrete ways in which technological innovation can help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals while strengthening the competitiveness of the financial sector.”

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS and Chairman of the Board, Elevandi, said “The financial sector is undergoing an interesting shift. Emerging financial technologies are moving from the experimental stage to either leapfrog, as in the case of AI, or get repositioned in areas like digital assets. This transition brings regulatory and policy choices to the forefront, which must be made as the sector scales. The Forum is a timely gathering to navigate the policy considerations affecting this shift.”

Those who are interested in joining may register now at www.pointzeroforum.com .

Complimentary passes are available for policymakers, regulators, think tanks, and academics. Founders of technology companies (incorporated for less than 3 years), may apply for a discounted Founder’s Pass.

