Michelle Yeoh Received The 2023 Women in Motion Award

PRNewswire May 24, 2023

PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Michelle Yeoh, upon receiving the 2023 Women in Motion Award: “Keep fighting. Keep pushing. Keep telling your stories. Your voices are important, and your vision is vital. Because I do not stand on this stage alone.”

In honor of Michelle Yeoh, Kering and the Festival de Cannes were pleased to welcome Isabelle Huppert, Leonardo Di Caprio, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Jeanne Herry, Alfonso Cuaron, Kaouther Ben Hania and Hirokazu Kore-eda on the occasion of the official 2023 Women In Motion dinner.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Festival de Cannes, presented the 2023 Women In Motion Award to actress and producer Michelle Yeoh, who delivered an inspiring speech in the presence of the members of the Festival jury and Un certain regard jury: “For too long, we as women have been left out of rooms and conversations. We have been told the door is closed to us. (…) Our ideas are endless. Our passion is infinite. And we have come to knock that door down.”

The Emerging Talent Award was presented to Swiss director Carmen Jaquier.

Among the guests were Rossy De Palma, Lily Gladstone, Bianca Li, Naomi Campbell, Zhou Dongyu, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Anaïs Demoustier and Jeremy O. Harris.

Photo credits: ©Vittorio Zunino Celotto Getty Images x Kering

About Women In Motion

Kering’s commitment to women is at the heart of the Group’s priorities and extends, through Women In Motion, to the field of arts and culture, where gender inequalities are still glaring, even though creation is one of the most powerful vectors for change.

In 2015, Kering launched Women In Motion at the Festival de Cannes with the ambition of highlighting women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. The program has since expanded in a major way to photography, but also to art, design, choreography, and music. Through its Awards, the program recognizes inspirational figures and emerging female talent, while its Talks and Podcasts provide an opportunity for leading personalities to share their views on the representation of women in their profession.

For the past nine years, Women In Motion has been a platform of choice that contributes to changing mind sets and thinking on the place of women – and the recognition they receive – in the arts and culture.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/michelle-yeoh-received-the-2023-women-in-motion-award-301833004.html

SOURCE Kering

