Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite

PRNewswire May 24, 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier digital commerce platform for frictionless customer ordering into the Experlogix suite of solutions.

The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers.

Aphix and its products will join the Experlogix suite as Experlogix Digital Commerce, alongside best-in-class Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation.

“Aphix and Experlogix have the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them,” said Bill Fox, CEO at Experlogix. “With Experlogix Digital Commerce, clients now have the opportunity to bring their business completely online for real-time ordering, no matter how complex their product is, all within the systems they already use.”

As the newest addition to Experlogix’s suite of revenue acceleration solutions, Experlogix Digital Commerce will soon integrate to Microsoft Dynamics and natively integrates with ERP systems including SAP, Sage, Intacct and others, creating the fastest, simplest digital commerce experience for businesses and their customers. The new offering uniquely leverages real-time product information, pricing, stock availability, customer account information and more to seamlessly power multi-channel sales, through automated web stores and streamlined procurement processes.

Graham O’Rouke, CEO at Aphix Software, said, “Businesses are scrambling to meet customer expectations for intuitive and easy digital buying experiences — a challenge that usually requires stringing together multiple solutions, which leaves gaps in data and creates risk for business continuity.”

“For businesses to move faster than ever before, companies need a digital commerce solution that is purpose-built to seamlessly integrate with and simplify even the most complex ordering needs,” O’Rouke said. “Experlogix Digital Commerce, combined with Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation, brings businesses the technology and expertise to exceed customer expectations, completely out of the box.”

About Experlogix

The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers.

Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, we’ve worked with thousands of customers across a wide range of industries over the past two decades to engage clients and achieve business growth with Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Document Automation, and Digital Commerce solutions.

Experlogix – simplifying the complex.

Matthew Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Experlogix

