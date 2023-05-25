Asia Tech x Singapore, the region’s flagship technology event will convene more than 17,000 global leaders and decision makers to shape an inclusive global digital future.

The 3rd Edition of ATxSG will explore themes such as Generative AI, Web 3.0 and Digital x Sustainability.

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hosted in Singapore, Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), the region’s flagship technology event will bring together more than 17,000 global leaders and industry decision-makers across the global technology ecosystem. Held from 6 to 9 June, the third edition of ATxSG will address opportunities and challenges in the digital domain and explore the critical intersections of tech, economy, and society.

ATxSG is headlined by the exclusive, by invitation-only ATxSummit (6 – 7 June) at Capella Singapore and is graced by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Mr Lawrence Wong, as the Guest-of-Honour, with an esteemed line-up of over 50 speakers and 2,000 guests globally.

“This dynamic change in the digital domain disrupted by emerging technologies such as Generative AI, Web 3.0, digital sustainability will continue to change the way we live, work and play. As Asia continues to be an area for growth amidst global economic uncertainties, we must find that deliberate balance between the critical intersections of technology, economy, and society to ensure that tech is harnessed in a trusted and sustainable manner. We look forward to host global leaders, industry captains and innovators to discuss some of the most pressing issues today, here in Singapore,” said Mr Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority.

ATxAI and SG Women in Tech Conferences (7 June)

The future of AI technologies, trust in AI, and how AI can be leveraged for social good will be explored in this conference with Mrs Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister for Communications, and Information, as Guest-of-Honour.

ATxEnterprise (7-9 June)

ATxEnterprise, organised by Informa Tech, spans four halls of more than 600 exhibitors from 94 countries at Singapore EXPO. Guests across government, business, and industry sectors will also hear from more than 300 speakers during 11 conference tracks.

ATxEnterprise includes BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia (in conjunction with Euroconsult), and TechXLR8Asia, led by strategic partners NUS and Invest in Canada.

Singapore’s Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health, Dr Janil Puthucheary, will deliver the opening address at the conference. This edition features over 40 group pavilions including Canada, China, France, Israel, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and US.

“We are excited to host ATxSG in partnership with the IMDA. With a strong line-up of speakers and even more exhibitors than in previous editions, we are looking forward to reuniting global tech communities in Singapore to foster partnerships, discover innovative solutions and spark new connections, through B2B networking opportunities and an elevated in-person experience for all attendees. We look forward to forging connections between international sellers with regional Asian buyers via our matchmaking capabilities,” said Mr Tom Cuthell, Vice President, Global Festivals, Informa Tech.

For more information, please visit: asiatechxsg.com.

