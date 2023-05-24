AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world’s best Executive Education schools

PRNewswire May 24, 2023

PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SKEMA continues its international momentum by entering the Top 30 of the best schools in the Financial Times 2023 Executive Education ranking.

Campus Grand Paris Skema Business School SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools

Ranked as the 30th best school in the world among the selected 75 institutions, SKEMA has gained a place in the “Custom” ranking of tailor-made continuing education programmes for companies. For the first time, the school has also entered the “Open” ranking of inter-company programmes.

SKEMA obtained the highest scores in two major criteria: faculty diversity (ranked 7th worldwide) and client internationalisation (ranked 8th worldwide).

SKEMA’s presence in this highly recognised international ranking reflects the school’s close relationship with companies.

“These results are a testament to SKEMA’s proximity to companies in the development of talents. SKEMA’s Executive Education programmes provide managers and their teams with the most appropriate training solutions to generate sustainable performance and effectively meet new economic and societal challenges: globalisation, innovation, digitalisation, change management, sustainable development, and skills transfer,” said Pascale Viala, director of the corporate office at SKEMA Business School.

With 10,000 students of 130+ nationalities and 54,000 graduates across 145 countries, SKEMA Business School is a global school which, through its research, its 70+ teaching programmes and its international multi-site structure, trains and educates the talents needed by 21st century companies. The school is now present in six countries: three campuses in France (Lille, Sophia Antipolis, Paris), three in China (Suzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing), one in the United States (Raleigh), one in Brazil (Belo Horizonte) and one in South Africa (Stellenbosch – Cape Town), as well as a resource and artificial intelligence research centre in Montreal, Canada. The faculty counts 190 professors divided into three academies (Globalisation, Innovation, and Digitalisation). The Research department has five centres that represent the main aspects of management. Please visit www.skema.edu for more information.

logo

Contact:
Christine Cassabois
[email protected] 

SOURCE SKEMA Business School

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.