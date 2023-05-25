AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BLUETTI Introduces its New Expandable Mobile Power AC60 & B80 to Australian Market

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

SYDNEY, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80, the smallest scalable solar generator, on its official Australian website on June 8th. 

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 is an 8.6kg solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. Equipped with 7 different outlets, the AC60 can charge various devices, even 1,200W ones with its Power Lifting Mode. 

Water & Dust Resistance

The AC60’s circuits are isolated from the fan vents. And all external materials pass water and dust-proof testing. IP65 rated for water and dust protection, the AC60 is perfect for overlanding, beach camping, and more. 

Fast Silent Charging

The AC60 supports four charging methods, including a 600W AC Turbocharging, recharging from 0 to 80% in 45 minutes. The unit operates quietly at 45 dB, or below 40 dB under Silent Charging Mode, usable in confined spaces such as a room or tent. 

Easy Monitor & Control

Its intuitive LCD screen displays battery status, charge/discharge, and other helpful information. The BLUETTI App offers real-time monitoring and remote control for ongoing management. 

What is the B80 Expansion Battery? 

To complement the AC60, the 9.88kg B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells that deliver over 3,000 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the AC60 to 2,015Wh. The B80 can also work as a stand-alone DC power source with three ports, or a power bank for other BLUETTI models like EB3A, EB70, and AC180 through an aviation to DC7909 cable. It can be recharged on its own via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.

Born for Outdoor Activity

The AC60 and B80 are compact at 290mm*205mm*234mm, roughly the same size as a shoebox. Built with a solid fold-down handle and an IP65 rating, they are weather-proof and ready for any outdoor adventure. 

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please subscribe to BLUETTI’s newsletter to receive the early bird price.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-introduces-its-new-expandable-mobile-power-ac60–b80-to-australian-market-301833522.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

