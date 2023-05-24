AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SVP Worldwide Unveils Embroidery Designs Featuring the Sesame Street Characters

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

LA VERGNE, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SVP Worldwide announced today it will debut embroidery designs featuring the beloved Sesame Street characters.

The Sesame Street characters that have been longtime favorites of children and adults will be available in the mySewnet Library on May 24th. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Grover, and Count von Count will be among the cast of characters in the library.

“For over 50 years, generations of children around the world have grown up watching Sesame Street, and we are ecstatic to share these new embroidery and crafting designs with our consumers.” Dean Brindle, CMO SVP Worldwide.

mySewnet Library is available through subscription at mySewnet.com. You can use mySewnet Embroidery Software (either part of a subscription or a one-time purchase) with almost any brand of embroidery machine available. You can even purchase single designs from mySewnet Library to use in a variety of embroidery file formats that best work with your machine.

A mySewnet subscription bundles embroidery software with full access to our embroidery library of 8,000-plus embroidery designs. Starting at USD $24.99 per month after a free 30-day trial, a monthly subscription is a great way to get into embroidery, generate ideas or take your skills to the next level. For more information visit mysewnet.com/sesame-street

Sesame Street is produced by the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop who’s mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

About mySewnet
All over the world, each and every day, sewing ideas, quilting projects, and embroidery creations come to life through our consumer’s creations and the mySewnet Embroidery Software, the world’s first cloud-based subscription service for embroidery editing. No matter if you are in your sewing room with your sewing machine, by your computer, on your sofa with your tablet, or on the bus with your smartphone; mySewnetcollection of software and apps is designed to unleash your sewing and embroidery creativity. SVP Worldwide, the parent company of SINGER®, PFAFF®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and mySewnet sewing brands. Visit svpworldwide.com

 

SOURCE SVP Worldwide

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

